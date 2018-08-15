Watch T-Mobile’s big Uncarrier event live right here at 11AM

T-Mobile has completely recreated its brand out of thin air over the last few years thanks to one bold decision: Putting the word “Un” in front of “Carrier,” declaring itself the polar opposite of the other networks, and watching the money flow in.

Of course, T-Mobile isn’t really all that different to the other carriers — heck, it just started charging taxes and fees again! — but that doesn’t stop us from getting excited about every new Un-carrier event. In the past, Un-carrier events have seen T-Mobile ditch two-year contracts and hard data limits, so people are understandably excited to see what happens this time around.

This Un-carrier event comes at a critical time for T-Mobile. It recently announced, after years of indicision, a plan to merge with Sprint. If the merger goes through, T-Mobile will gain a bunch of valuable spectrum just in time for 5G, and also lose its closest competitor (at least in terms of price).

But the other networks are also posing more of a threat than ever. Verizon and AT&T are working hard to beat T-Mobile to be the first to deploy 5G, and by matching T-Mobile’s aggressive pricing and new features, they’re hanging onto more and more customers.

In other words, this is going to be a critical Un-carrier event for T-Mobile. There’s been rumors and suggestions that we’ll see the launch of T-Mobile’s new TV service, which would give it a platform to rival AT&T and its DirecTV Now service, while putting Verizon to shame.

Either way, there’s just a few minutes left until the livestream starts at 11AM ET on T-Mobile’s website, so settle down, make sure your magenta sunglasses are on, and get ready for your biannual dose of overly-excited John Legere.