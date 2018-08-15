T-Mobile is offering a free 30GB trial of its network, but only in some cities

Earlier today, T-Mobile launched its latest Un-carrier initiative, a complete overhaul of how it does customer service. It’s a groundbreaking and exciting strategy, assuming that you’re the kind of person who gets excited about customer satisfaction surveys and automated voice recognition systems.

But buried under the customer service hype were a few other announcements. All T-Mobile customers are getting a free year of Pandora Premium, which is actually something to write home about. Much more quietly, T-Mobile has also launched a free trial of its network in Austin, Atlanta, and Boston, giving any non-T-Mobile customers the chance to use up to 30GB of data over the course of one month, zero strings attached.

If you sign up for the trial — and only customers in an eligible location can — T-Mobile will ship you a Wi-Fi hotspot set up for 30GB of free data to be used over the course of one month. From what we can see on T-Mobile’s site in the terms and conditions, that’s it. There’s no contract to sign, no trial to cancel, not even a credit check or a temporary hold. If you sign up for the trial, T-Mobile will ship you a hotspot with a SIM card in it, and at the end of the 30 days, you can return it to a T-Mobile store, or even give it to a friend so that they can use it for another 30-day trial.

Free network trials are obviously not a new tactic, but this is a particularly no-strings-attached way to check if your area gets good T-Mobile service. Heck, even if you’re happy with your current service, there’s no harm in hammering T-Mobile’s free data for the next 30 days.

To sign up, head over to the T-Mobile website and enter your details.