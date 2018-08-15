If your Pixel 2 has been lagging lately, you’re not alone

Google this fall will launch the Pixel 3 series, which includes Google’s own iPhone X clone, and it’s likely the phone will soon become one of the hottest Android handsets of the year.
But while we wait for the Pixel 3 to arrive, we have to share with you this weird Pixel 2 performance issue. Some users are experiencing performance issues that are very surprising for a phone that’s not only supposed to be a pretty expensive flagship device, but also a device that runs Google’s unaltered Android vision.
The Pixel and Pixel 2 phones were both great devices for Android fans, but Google still has to prove itself in the phone manufacturing business. The original Pixel could have sold much better than it did, had Google made enough stock to meet demand, and the second-generation handset was plagued by various issues when it launched, especially screen-related problems.
Now, almost a year after the Pixel 2 launched, a couple of enthusiast Pixel 2 users who know a thing or two about Android devices have voiced their concerns about their Pixel 2 seemingly slowing down.
It all started in late July with this tweet from Artem Russakovskii, the man behind Android Police:
He then followed up with these updates a few days ago:
Now that doesn’t sound good. Russakovskii did mention Marquees Brownlee in one of his tweets because the famous tech YouTuber posted a video that detailed his own experience with slow Pixel 2 phones on August 1st.
In the video, Brownlee explains that the Pixel 2 became a lot slower than he’d have expected and that he had to replace it with the OnePlus 6:
If you’re a Pixel 2 owner you shouldn’t panic. Just because two high-profile Pixel users experienced these issues doesn’t mean they’ll happen to you too. But it sure is strange to see this type of behavior on one of the best Android phones of 2017.