5 apps that are way better on Android than they are on the iPhone

Few internet flame wars have raged as long as the one that iOS and Android users have been waging since the two mobile operating systems were introduced. Of course, both platforms have their strengths and weaknesses, and while Google will never solve its fragmentation problem, Apple will never allow iOS to be as open as Android. These are two of the most obvious differences between the platforms, but there are more subtle differences as well.

For example, some mobile apps run better or have a wider range of features on one platform or the other. And today, we’re taking a look at five popular apps that you’d rather be running on an Android device than an iPhone or iPad, as decided by a group of Reddit users last month on the Android subreddit.

Kindle

Similar to the recent controversy when Fortnite landed on Android, Amazon didn’t want to have to pay a 30% fee on all of its book sales, so it removed the option the buy books from within the app on iOS. On the other hand, you can buy books without leaving the app on Android, making it a significantly more cohesive experience.

Firefox

This is where Android’s open source nature shines, as Firefox on Android allows you to install extensions just like you would on the desktop version of the browser. iOS users are obviously out of luck.

Google Photos

Android seems to be far more comfortable allowing apps to run in the background, as multiple Redditors pointed out that when they have navigated away from Google Photos (even if they didn’t force close it), their photos and videos wouldn’t finish uploading. This simply isn’t an issue on Android.

Netflix

This is only a temporary advantage, but early last month, the Netflix app on Android gained the ability to automatically delete downloaded episodes of shows that have already been watched and immediately begin downloading the next episode once connected to Wifi. This feature will hit iOS “later this year.”

LastPass

Finally, although it is another app that will soon be nearly identical on both platforms, LastPass is superior on Android for the time being. When entering a password in an app or on the web, the LastPass app on Android will contextually understand when you need information. This is coming in iOS 12 as well, as a new Password Manager API will allow these third-party apps to interact system-wide, but it’s an Android exclusive feature for now.

