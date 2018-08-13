Apple’s cheap new MacBooks look like they’ll arrive in time for Christmas

Apple quietly refreshed its top of the line MacBook Pro models a few weeks ago, but the company did not release any updated MacBook or MacBook Air models. However, that may change real soon as Apple could be launching 2018 version of its MacBook and/or MacBook Air in the coming months.

The news comes from Asia, where a manufacturer is expected to make plenty of “inexpensive notebooks” for Apple in the third quarter.

In a report that details the financial performance of two laptop makers, including Compal and Quanta, Digitimes explains that both companies shipped nearly as many notebooks in the second quarter, with the difference between them sitting at less than 700,000 units.

Compal is expected to see a dramatic ramp-up in orders this quarter, on strong orders for HP, and in spite of a cut in orders from Dell. Compal is expected to break 10 million units for the period.

Quanta’s shipments will rise to about 10 million during the fourth quarter, thanks to “orders for Apple’s new inexpensive notebooks. Apple’s business would allow Quanta to stay in second place, trailing Compal by less than 100,000 in the fourth quarter.

The report doesn’t reveal any details about Apple’s notebooks. But earlier rumors said that Apple is going to launch cheaper laptops this year, including a MacBook Air model with a Retina display. Even more logical is the upgrade of the 12-inch MacBook line, which Apple introduced just a few years ago.

We also have no idea what “inexpensive” means. But Apple is still selling the MacBook Air online and in stores, starting at $999. The cheapest MacBook costs $300 more than the most affordable Air.