Make sure you get your free Apple Music if you’re on Verizon Unlimited plans

If you happen to be a Verizon Unlimited customer or plan to switch to Verizon’s unlimited plans, you should make sure you take advantage of a hot new deal the carrier just unveiled.

You’re getting six months of free Apple Music access, which is a great perk to have, even if Apple Music might not be your default music streaming service.

The best part is the offer is valid for both existing and new Verizon Unlimited customers, as well as existing and new Apple Music users. So if you’re already on Verizon Unlimited and have been paying for Apple Music, you’ll certainly appreciate the six months of free music.

The offer is only available on Verizon, the company explained in a press release on Wednesday, so you can’t get a similar deal from other carriers. At least, not for the time being. It all starts on August 16th, which is when you’ll have to visit Verizon to get more info and sign up for Apple Music.

Even if you do your music streaming via Spotify, and even if you’re not an iPhone user, this deal is great. If you don’t want to keep Apple Music after that, you’ll have to remember to cancel it when the promo ends. Otherwise, you’ll be charged $9.99 per month for it.

Verizon Unlimited plans start at $75 and go up to $95 if you only need one line, and include various perks depending on what you want from your mobile subscription — here’s where you can check out the plans.