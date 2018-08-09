Galaxy Note 9: Deal prices from every major wireless carrier and Best Buy

Although there wasn’t much left to unveil, Samsung made the Galaxy Note 9 official on Thursday at an Unpacked event in New York City. One of the only things we didn’t know going into the event was how much the phone would cost, but as we said in our preview, the 128GB model will sell for $999, while the 512GB model will retail for $1,249. So how does that translate to each of the major carriers and retailers in the United States?

Below, we’ve gathered all of the available pricing information for the Galaxy Note 9 that we could find concerning the biggest carriers and stores in the country. We’ll update the list throughout the day if necessary, and hopefully by the end of the week this will be a complete compendium of all the pricing data on the internet.

AT&T

AT&T will sell the Galaxy Note 9 for $33.34 for 30 months on an AT&T Next installment plan. For a limited time, customers will also be able to get a Galaxy Note 9, S9 or S9+ free when they buy a Note 9 from AT&T. Preorders will begin on Friday, August 10th at https://www.att.com/galaxynote9.

Sprint

As always, Sprint is going to undercut the competition, this time by taking 50 percent off with Sprint Flex Lease, which brings the cost of the Note 9 down to $20.83 per month. That’s after a $20.84 per month credit is applied within the first two bills. You can preorder from www.sprint.com/samsung.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile will sell both models of the Note 9 for $30 per month on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installment Plan, but will ask for $279.99 down for the 128GB model and $529.99 down for the 512GB model. T-Mobile also offers customers the opportunity to trade in eligible Samsung devices to get 50% off the Note 9 over 24 monthly bill credits. Check https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/samsung-galaxy-note-9 for more.

U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular didn’t share specific pricing information, but did announce that anyone who purchases it on a new line of service will receive $150 back in bill credits. Learn more at uscellular.com.

Verizon

Note 9 preorders start at midnight on August 10th at Verizon. The carrier will sell the 128GB Note 9 for $41.66 per month for 24 months on Verizon’s device payment plan, while the 512GB model will cost $52.08 per month on the same plan. Verizon’s promotions include a free 128GB Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 or S9+ with the purchase of a 128GB Note 9 on the Verizon device payment plan and one new line of service. If you want to know more ahead of the preorder, check out https://www.verizonwireless.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-note-9/.

Best Buy