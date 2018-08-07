The big news this week is Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 unveiling, which will take place during a big press conference on Thursday. But even with Samsung’s event just two days away, there is still so much more hype and buzz surrounding Apple’s upcoming iPhone announcements, which are still at least a month away. Just look at Google search volume comparing Galaxy Note 9 searches to “iPhone X Plus” searches. iPhone X Plus isn’t even the real name of Apple’s upcoming flagship phablet, but people are still searching it far more than Galaxy Note 9. Why? iPhones are always the most hotly anticipated new smartphones of the year, and this year things are likely compounded by the fact that the Galaxy Note 9 is shaping up to be a fairly boring update. Just like the lackluster Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ that came before it, the Galaxy Note 9 will be an iterative update stuffed into a housing that looks almost exactly like last year’s Galaxy Note 8. Samsung is investing a ton of money into a bunch of big promotions aimed at boosting launch sales, but it seems pretty clear that the Note 8 on its own won’t be very exciting at all.

Apple fans will be happy to learn that there’s nothing boring about the company’s 2018 iPhone lineup. In fact, this year will mark the first time ever that Apple will release two new flagship phones along with a third brand new handset. And now, a new video gets up close and personal with all three new iPhone designs that Apple plans to launch this year.

We’ve yet to see Apple’s real 2018 iPhones leak, though a photo that hit the web yesterday may have given us our first look at on of Apple’s new iPhone models set to be released in the coming months. What we have seen a few times, however, are physical mockups of Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup. The schematics from Apple’s 2018 iPhones leaked from Foxconn’s factory a long time ago. As has been the case in years past, people in China have taken those schematics and used them to build physical models of Apple’s next-generation iPhones. They look just like the real thing and they feature the exact same dimensions as the actual iPhones Apple will unveil next month. For those reasons, it’s always fun to check them out to see what’s in store from Apple in September.

Now, a new video from the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro gives us our best look yet at Apple’s upcoming new 2018 iPhone lineup.

First, a quick reminder that we have no idea what Apple plans to call its 2018 iPhone models. People have been calling the 6.5-inch OLED model the “iPhone X Plus,” but that’s obviously not what Apple will call the device. That would be like launching the iPhone 8 one year and the iPhone 8 Plus the following year. Nope, that’s not how it works. Is Apple going to call the new 5.8-inch OLED model the “iPhone X” again? Of course not.

As for the new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, people have been calling it the “iPhone 9.” We suppose that’s at least a possibility, but what happens next year or the year after that? Is Apple going to release an iPhone 10 a couple of years after releasing the iPhone X in 2017? That doesn’t work either.

So despite the fact that you’ll hear the narrator in this video use the wrong names for Apple’s 2018 iPhones, the actual designs we’re looking at are definitely the real deal. We can see that Apple’s new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone will look just like a supersized version of the current iPhone X, and the new 6.1-inch iPhone model will have a new single-lens camera. It’ll also definitely have much thicker bezels since Apple can’t use the same brilliant engineering with an LCD screen as it does with flexible OLED panels.

Apple’s next-generation iPhone lineup is expected to be announced at a press conference in early September. But if you want to see what Apple has in store right now, check out the video below.