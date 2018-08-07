Previously unseen ‘Captain Marvel’ Easter egg found in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, there are countless questions on the minds Marvel fans around the world. Where was Ant-Man? What will happen to casualties of the battle with Thanos? And how does Captain Marvel fit into all of this? We won’t have the answers to any of those questions until Avengers 4 hits theaters next May, but now that the movie is out digitally, fans have begun poring through the movie for hints and Easter eggs.

As it turns out, there was at least one clever nod hidden in the movie that didn’t receive widespread attention until this week, and it might give us an idea of Captain Marvel’s involvement in the sequel. Of course, it could also just be a red herring, but it’s much more fun to believe that it holds real significant to the story.

Early on in Infinity War, Cull Obsidian and Ebony Maw (two members of Thanos’ Black Order) do battle with Iron Man and Doctor Strange in Manhattan. As you can see in the screenshot below, Cull Obsidian (the big guy) has a piece of cloth hanging from his waist. That cloth just so happens to be the exact same color scheme as Captain Marvel’s outfit. Could Cull Obsidian have encountered Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) in the past? After all, we know for a fact that Captain Marvel takes place decades before the events of Infinity War.

Image Source: Marvel Studios

If so, why would he have her uniform? Did Cull Obsidian defeat Captain Marvel? Has Captain Marvel been dead all this time, and will only be resurrected in Avengers 4? It’s also worth mentioning that Carol Danvers is a human-Kree hybrid, so this could also be the uniform of a different Kree (perhaps one that we’ll meet in Captain Marvel). Either way, it’s certainly more than a coincidence, and it might have implications for future movies.

Captain Marvel releases in theaters on March 6th, 2019, with Avengers 4 set to follow on May 3rd.