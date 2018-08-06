Try as they might, it’s impossible for big companies like Samsung and Apple to keep their smartphones a secret these days. There are simply too many chefs in the kitchen both at the companies themselves and at the factories tasked with building the phones to keep everything under lock and key. We always see things like designs and specs leak long before new iPhones and Galaxy phones are announced, and these leaks typically follow a pattern. First we get reports from insiders, and then schematics start to leak. Renders and specs follow soon after, and finally we get a glimpse or two of the finished products shortly before they’re unveiled.

That said, there are almost always some key features and important details that don’t leak ahead of these announcements, so there’s at least something the companies have left to surprise us with. In the case of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 9, however, that might not be the case.

We have seen the Galaxy Note 9 leak so many times at this point that it’s actually getting boring. We don’t mean the phone itself, though we’re not exactly expecting an exciting upgrade when Samsung unveils the Galaxy Note 9 later this week. We just mean that images of the phone have leaked so many times already that we’re tired of seeing them. Specs and features have leaked time and time again as well, and we’ve seen the same details rehashed in more than a dozen independent reports at this point.

Now, however, we may have finally just gotten some new information that will leave Samsung with absolutely nothing to surprise us with when it unveils the Galaxy Note 9 in New York City on Thursday.

Reddit user “Wan997” posted a thread in the Android subreddit on Sunday claiming to have uncovered new information about the Galaxy Note 9. The user is anonymous, but he claims to be “very close with a Samsung national trainer” and that is seemingly where he got his info. It’s also worth noting that the same user has in the past claimed to work in retail, and he posted accurate information about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ earlier this year before they were announced.

In his thread from Sunday about the Galaxy Note 9, the user posted 10 different details about the Galaxy Note 9 that have not previously been reported. Here are a few examples quoted directly from the user’s post on Reddit:

Preorder comes with either a Wireless AKG noise [cancelling] headphones ($299 retail) or Fortnite Gaming package OR get both for $99

Samsung will sell s-pens so users can pick different colors

40 seconds of s-pen charging gives you 30 MINUTES of use

S-pen shutter button mechanic lets you double tap the button to flip camera mode

6.4 inch but VERY similar footprint as note 8, it fit my note 8 case

There’s plenty more where that came from, and the user also dished some dirt on the Galaxy Watch Samsung will reportedly unveil alongside the Galaxy Note 9 later this week. Check out the full thread on Reddit for more info.