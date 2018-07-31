Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 might be the next big-name smartphone to launch, but most of our attention has already turned to Apple’s 2018 iPhone lineup, which will include not one or two but three brand new iPhone models. Tech fans used to be able to set their watch to Apple’s new iPhone releases each year because they were so predictable, but things have really changed in recent years. 2017 saw Apple release three different iPhone models including two iterative upgrades and a completely redesigned iPhone X. Now, in 2018, we’re expecting Apple to switch things up yet again in a few important ways.

First, this will mark the first year that Apple discontinues a flagship iPhone model just one year after releasing it. The company usually slashes the prices of year-old iPhone models and continues selling them for at least another year. In 2018, however, we expect the iPhone X to be completely discontinued while the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus remain in Apple’s lineup. Another first in 2018 is the launch of three brand new iPhone models all at the same time in September. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone X’s 5.8-inch OLED successor, a new “iPhone X Plus” with a 6.5-inch OLED screen, and a third new iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display and a lower price point. The second and third new iPhone models are obviously the ones people are focused on most since they’re brand new, and now a hands-on video gets up close and personal with Apple’s new 6.5-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone designs.

We have yet to see any real iPhones leak at this point, but digital renders and physical iPhone dummy models have been leaking left and right lately. Since Apple’s 2018 iPhone schematics leaked from Foxconn months ago, it’s no surprise to see the company’s next-generation iPhone models shown off over and over again. Physical dummies are the next best thing to seeing Apple’s actual new iPhone models since they offer a stunning likeness, and now a new hands-on video gives us an up close look at Apple’s two most intriguing new iPhone models of 2018.

Cell phone deal comparison site Tiger Mobiles published a new video on YouTube on Tuesday morning showcasing physical mockups of Apple’s upcoming 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones. We already know just about everything there is to know about them, but it’s still interesting to see how they stack up next to each other. Even though these are just dummy models, they still show us exactly what we can expect when Apple unveils its new “iPhone X Plus” and 6.1-inch LCD iPhones in September.

As you’ll see in the video below, the new iPhone phablet looks exactly like last year’s iPhone X, but bigger. It’ll feature a larger 6.5-inch OLED screen and upgraded internal components, as well as a larger battery. Meanwhile the new 6.1-inch iPhone has an LCD display and thicker bezels, and it only has a single-lens camera on the back. The phone is also expected to include less RAM than Apple’s two other 2018 iPhone models, and it apparently won’t include 3D Touch support. Apple is expected to charge far less for the LCD iPhone than other models, so it will cost costs wherever it can.

Here’s the video of the iPhone dummies so you can see how they compare:

Apple is expected to unveil all three new 2018 iPhone models at a press conference in early September, and then a release should take place by mid to late September. It’s still unclear if all three models will be released at the same time, or if the two OLED iPhones will be released in September and the LCD model slips back to November. Two independent reports from the past week have suggested that will be the case, but they’re both based on supply chain rumors so nothing has been confirmed at this point.