iOS 12 public beta 4 is available to download right now

The fifth developer beta of iOS 12 landed yesterday, and per tradition, that means that the public beta arrives today. Right on time, iOS 12 public beta 4 is ready and waiting for your downloading pleasure, to plug in, connect to Wi-Fi, and head over to Settings to get Apple’s latest and buggiest release.

Remember, it’s still beta software, which means that there’s a bunch of bugs (like broken GPS) you’re going to be faced with. On the other hand, the public beta has already been shown to improve performance on older phones, so if you’re fed up with the speed of your iPhone 6, it might be worth trying.

If you’re not already on the public beta channel, the easiest thing to do is just head to beta.apple.com on the iOS device you want to install the beta profile on. Enroll your device, double-check that you’re backed up, and hit download. As with any iOS update, you’ll want to be fully charged (or plugged in) and connected to Wi-Fi.

With that out of the way, the only thing left to check is whether your device is compatible. As we already mentioned, Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which means iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5S. Not sure if that includes you? The full list is below: