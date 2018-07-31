Watch two leaked ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ deleted scenes now that the digital release is here

It’s that time of the year, Marvel fans, as the Avengers: Infinity War digital release is finally here, which means you can buy the blockbuster movie right away and stream it on all your devices. The actual Blu-ray/DVD release is scheduled for August 14th.

As with every DVD release, the Infinity War discs will pack additional content, including scenes that never made it in the final cut of the movie. Marvel has a bunch of scenes that showcase additional details about the story, including a significant spoiler — and two of them are already available online.

According to CNET, Infinity War is available in a bunch of digital stores right now, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, and Fandango Now, so you’ve got plenty of places to purchase Infinity War from.

The DVD release will include several bonus features, and GameSpot listed all of them:

Strange Alchemy (5:08)–Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time–and discover why some were teamed up together.

(5:08)–Share the thrill of characters from across the MCU meeting for the first time–and discover why some were teamed up together. The Mad Titan (6:34)–Explore the MCU’s biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents.

(6:34)–Explore the MCU’s biggest, baddest villain, his trail of influence through the stories, and the existential threat he represents. Beyond the Battle: Titan (9:36)–Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos’ ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power.

(9:36)–Dive into the climactic struggle on Thanos’ ruined world, including the epic stunts and VFX, to uncover the source of its power. Beyond the Battle: Wakanda (10:58)–Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted.

(10:58)–Go behind the scenes to find out how the filmmakers pulled off the most massive and challenging battle Marvel had ever attempted. Deleted and Extended Scenes (10:07) Happy Knows Best (1:23)–Tony and Pepper spar over the details of their upcoming wedding–until a hassled Happy Hogan pulls up with an urgent request. Hunt for the Mind Stone (1:24)–On a darkened street, Wanda Maximoff and the wounded Vision attempt to hide from Thanos’ brutal allies. The Guardians Get Their Groove Back (3:20)–As Peter Quill and Drax quarrel over their failed mission to Knowhere, Mantis interrupts with news. A Father’s Choice (4:00)–Thanos confronts Gamora with a vision from her past—and with lying to him about the Soul Stone. Gag Reel (2:05)–Watch your favorite superheroes make super gaffes in this lighthearted collection of on-set antics. Audio Commentary (approx. 149 min.) by Anthony and Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

(10:07)

But before you buy Infinity War in digital or physical format, you can stop what you’re doing and enjoy two of the deleted scenes mentioned above, including Happy Knows Best and The Guardians Get Their Groove Back.

In Happy Knows Best, the good old Happy that we’ve grown to love reveals a major spoiler of the story. Tony Stark and Pepper are planning their wedding. That certainly raises the stakes for Stark’s Iron Man ambitions. The whole scene takes place before all hell breaks loose:

The Guardians Get Their Groove Back offers us a much longer scene that was never included in the movie, featuring a quarrel between Star-Lord and Drax. The action takes place right after Star-Lord failed to kill Gamora, and explains how they end up on Titan.