For 10 days only, Sprint is offering the iPhone 8 for just $8/month

Though generous carrier subsidies for devices like the iPhone are a thing of the past, there are still some solid deals out there for folks looking to upgrade to a new iPhone model. That said, if you happen to be in the market for a new iPhone but don’t need all of the bells and whistles that come with the iPhone X, you’ll definitely want to take a look at a new deal Sprint is running for the iPhone 8.

Starting tomorrow and running through August 9, Sprint’s new deal will allow subscribers who add a new line of service the ability to pick up the iPhone 8 for just $8/month via Sprint Flex lease. The deal is available for both existing and new subscribers, with Sprint boasting that it’s the “industry’s lowest price for an iPhone 8.”

As part of the new $8/month promotion, Sprint is also introducing a few new unlimited plans as part of a broader effort to appeal to as many types of users as possible.

Unlimited Plus: A plan that includes unlimited data, talk and text, plus the added features you want – more mobile hotspot data, TIDAL Premium music streaming, the TV you love, with Hulu, HD streaming and additional global roaming options – all at the industry’s best price.

Unlimited Basic: Perfect for customers who may not need additional features but still want unlimited talk, text and data and Hulu, at a great price.

Unlimited Military: Designed especially for veterans, active duty and reserves of the U.S. armed forces and their families.

Unlimited 55+: A distinct Unlimited plan designed for people 55 and older that provides exceptional value.

Notably, the Unlimited Plus plan supports video streaming up to 1080p while the other three plans limit video streaming to 480p. That may seem like a drastic difference, but 480p streaming on a mobile device typically yields pretty solid video quality.

Moreover, Sprint boasts that the company has made some big investments towards improving the overall quality of their network.

Sprint is making its largest network investment in years, and customers across the country are experiencing better coverage, reliability and speed than ever before. Sprint is upgrading cell sites to triband service using 800MHz, 1.9GHz and 2.5GHz, adding new cell sites, densifying the network with more small cells, and preparing to launch mobile 5G in the first half of 2019.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of Sprint’s new promotion, you can either go to Sprint’s promotion page or call them up at 1-800-Sprint-1.