iOS 12 developer beta 5 available to download on iPhone, iPad

With just over a month left until September arrives and Apple begins to hype up its next major fall reveal event, the fifth developer beta for iOS 12 has begun to roll out. It’s only been two weeks since the last developer beta arrived, but we likely still have several beta releases to go, especially considering that iOS 11 received ten betas.

As always, if you’re already on a developer test profile, you should see the beta 5 update automatically. Download it to find out what all Apple has added and fixed since the last beta. On the other hand, if you haven’t taken the leap yet, we’ll give you a quick rundown of how to do so below so you can check out iOS 12 early.

iOS 12 developer beta 5 is currently available — as the name suggests — to developers. If you have an Apple developer account, you can hit this link on your iPhone or iPad and you’ll download the developer profile, which will let you install the latest iOS 12 developer beta as an over-the-air update. If you prefer to do things the old-fashioned way, you can visit the link on your PC or Mac, and use iTunes to manually update your device. If you don’t have a paid Apple developer account, you can also download iOS 12 beta profiles here.

We’re still poking around to find out if Apple has made any significant changes in beta 5, but the focus of the update appears to be on addressing bugs from previous beta releases, including error messages when trying to download apps from the App Store and a bug that caused the Wallet app to crash on launch.

As we’ve mentioned previously, Apple is making iOS 12 available to every device that can run iOS 11, which means iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 5S. Not sure if that includes you? The full list is below: