Apple Watch sales jumped by 30% last quarter despite intense competition

Since introducing the Apple Watch a little more than three years ago, Apple has steadfastly refused to release specific sales figures for its popular wearable. Instead, Apple executives will routinely make broad claims about the device’s increasing popularity. As a representative example, Tim Cook during an earnings conference call earlier this year said that Apple Watch sales during the 2017 holiday shopping season were record-breaking. So while Apple continues to keep Apple Watch sales figures close to its chest, there’s reason to believe that sales have only increased with each passing year.

That said, a new research report from Canalys claims that Apple Watch sales during the recent June quarter checked in at 3.5 million units. As a point of comparison, the 3.5 million unit figure represents a 30% increase relative to the same quarter a year-ago. And while only Apple is aware of the specific sales figures, it’s no secret that the Apple Watch Series 3 — with the inclusion of LTE — has proved to be incredibly popular with consumers. In turn, it would make sense for Apple to see strong year-over-year growth for its wearable.

Taking a look at the broader smartwatch market, Canalys also relays that Apple’s share of the market dropped from 43% down to 34%, a figure which points to growing competition across the rest of the sector.

Image Source: Canalys

“Apple faces a growing threat from competitors, which have started to pass the million quarterly shipments mark,” Canalys Research Analyst Vincent Thielke said in a press release. “Vendors are trying to differentiate their products with advanced heart-rate metrics, smart coaching and mapping, and consumers now have a much wider range of smartwatches to choose from than they did a year ago.”

That said, there’s still reason to believe that Apple Watch sales are poised to increase in the coming months. According to rumblings from the rumor mill, the next-gen Apple Watch will feature longer battery life and a new redesign that will incorporate a larger display thanks to smaller bezels.