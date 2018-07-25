This kind of brilliant no-contract wireless plan should be the future of prepaid plans

If you’re still on the fence between signing a new contract with your carrier or hopping on a prepaid plan, then you should absolutely check out this brilliant deal that lest you change monthly fees to better fit your usage and, most importantly, your budget.

That’s right: you don’t have to agree to a fixed-rate 18-month or 24-month plan. Instead, you can choose your own tariff. Before you get too excited you should know the deal is only going to be valid in one European country. But other mobile operators should copy this approach as well.

Many years ago when the UK subsidiaries of Orange and T-Mobile decided to merge, they came up with the most annoying carrier name known to mankind, Everything Everywhere (EE), but that’s not the point of this post. EE is the carrier in question, one of the most important mobile players in the UK.

EE’s flexible plan that combines the best of both pay-as-you-go and pay-monthly worlds is called exactly what you expect, the Flex plan.

Available right away in the region, the plan costs as little as £10 per month, which nets you some 2GB of data, 1,000 minutes and unlimited texts for 30 days, and goes all the way up to £30 per month, which ups the data to 20GB and the voice minutes to 3,000. Each additional gigabyte of data would cost you £7.50.

Additional perks include free roaming in the EU, the rollover of unused data to the next month, with data probably being the main reason to switch between different tariffs, as well as 500MB of extra data for every three months that you don’t change your monthly fee.

As the Mirror explains, you’ll have to tie a debit card to your plan, so that the carrier draws the monthly fee automatically, but you get to decide how much to pay from the EE mobile app.

So what’s the catch? Well, being that humans are lazy, not having to worry about topping up the credit each month is great for consumers who prefer prepaid deals. Furthermore, there’s no contract so you can stop paying at any time. Even better, the Flex plans offer better perks than similar prepaid options, as long as you’re willing to spend at least £10 for your mobile needs each month. Pricing for prepaid plans starts at £5.

EE, meanwhile, gets a customer who happens to be a better asset than pre-paid clients, though still not as good as a real pay-monthly subscriber; or a guaranteed monthly revenue of at least £10.00.