New Tesla Semi photos emerge after prototype makes a surprise appearance at Tesla factory

Tesla’s vehicule lineup has expanded tremendously over the past few years. Three years ago, the only car you could purchase from Tesla was the Model S. These days, Tesla offers the Model S, the Model X, and of course, the Model 3. Not one to rest on its laurels, Tesla over the next few years has plans to introduce a next-gen Roadster, a crossover version of the Model 3 dubbed the Model Y, and a pickup truck. And last but not least, Tesla in the near future has plans to release the Tesla Semi, a semi-truck that has already garnered orders from a range of Fortune 100 companies.

Tesla Semi production isn’t slated to begin until 2019 and it remains to be seen if the semi-truck will be subject to lengthy delays similar to what we saw with the Model S and the Model X. The release date aside, we’ve started to notice a distinct uptick in Tesla Semi sightings over the past few months. Most recently, a Tesla Semi prototype showed up at Tesla’s Fremont factory (via Electrek), prompting many people in the area to whip out their phones and fire up Instagram.

A sampling of Tesla Semi photos can be seen below.

As a brief refresher, the Tesla Semi has downright jaw-dropping specs for a vehicle of its size. As Elon Musk boasted during its unveiling, it can go from 0-60 MPH in 20 seconds flat all while attached to an 80,000 pound trailer. Further, the top-end model (which will be priced at around $180,000) will boast 500 miles of range. And in characteristic fashion, Musk a few months ago hinted that the final production model will boast more impressive specs than the ones Tesla advertised early on. It remains unclear, though, if Musk was referring to range or power.