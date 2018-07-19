There’s finally a GIF add-on for Gmail

We’ve all been there. You receive an email and you so want to add a funny GIF to your reply, but getting the right GIF and adding it to the email is an extra hassle, especially on computers. Well we can’t have that, now can we? Lucky for you there’s a Gmail app for that, an add-on that will make browsing through GIFs and finding perfect replies a breeze.

The Gfycat addon for Gmail can be easily installed on your Gmail account. Just head over to this link and proceed with the installation, or watch the video at the end of this post for a tutorial on doing everything from inside your Gmail account. Once that’s done, a Gfycat button will appear on the right side of your inbox, and clicking it will bring up a Gfycat sidebar that lets you browse through GIFs and look for the perfect reply.

Just click on the one you want and it’ll be added to your reply. It’s as easy as that, and it works perfectly. Pretty soon, all your friends will want to use it just so that can troll you back.

For an extra trolling effect, you could stick with GIF-only replies in emails and use Gmail’s new security feature, Confidential mode, to force the recipient to jump through extra hoops to see your email, like getting a code via SMS to open it. But you didn’t hear that from me.

On a more serious note, Gfycat is the first-ever GIF email add-on for Gmail, which is quite an accomplishment for the GIF service. Yes, that means Google approved the app, so you can set your mind at ease when you see that Gfycat will ask for access to a bunch of Gmail features in order to work as intended.

Check out the video below to see how fast you could be emailing GIFs to friends and coworkers from your Gmail account.