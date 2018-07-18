WSJ report confirms Samsung’s most innovative phone ever will launch next year

We’ve often talked about the Galaxy X, Samsung’s most innovative Android phone ever, and it looks like we’re finally getting closer to an actual launch. Samsung postponed it a few times over the course of the past few years, but 2019 is shaping up to be the year when the first foldable Samsung smartphone finally hits the market. We’ve seen countless reports on the Galaxy X, detailing the purported design and features of the handset, as well as its sky-high price tag. But we now have an extensive report from a trustworthy source that says the handset has a firm 2019 release date.

Per The Wall Street Journal, Samsung will introduce the phone early next year, as Samsung is looking to launch a “splashy device that can help boost longer-term demand for its slumping handset business.” I did tell you that Samsung is terrified of the iPhone X, and the Galaxy X might be just the product Samsung needs to combat Apple’s new iPhones.

The Galaxy X prototype, the “Winner,” reportedly has a 7-inch display when folded out, which is roughly the size of a small tablet. When opened, the phone will be “almost all screen,” the report notes, which sure sounds exciting. The screen can be folded in half like a wallet. In this case, the exterior of the phone shows a small display on the front and cameras on the back.

Samsung’s final design might change, the report notes, but the project “has taken on a greater sense of urgency in recent months,” becoming a top priority for senior execs. A report from Asia did say that Samsung’s heir has taken a particular interest in the mobile division and is determined to bring the foldable phone to market.

Although The Journal never uses the name “Galaxy X,” it is expected to become Samsung’s third flagship series, joining the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note. The initial rollout, however, will be on a smaller scale targeting — and this is a surprise — mobile gamers and other specific markets. A broader commercial launch could follow in the second half of 2019. Samsung doesn’t expect it to become a best seller right away, but the company does want to be the first smartphone maker to launch a phone with a folding screen.

The Galaxy X will be more expensive than the regular flagship, and could easily top $1,500. People familiar with the matter have said that components including the foldable display and the external display bar could require a bigger battery, which could overheat. Furthermore, the device would need more powerful chips, which could also drive up costs.