You can already save $150 on the MacBook Pro models that Apple just launched

Apple on Thursday came out of nowhere with the 2018 MacBook Pro models we were waiting for. Only the Touch Bar models received upgrades, and you can already order the new 13-inch and 15-inch laptops from Apple.

As always, the entry-prices are quite high for both models. We’re looking at $1,799 and $2,399, respectively, and the price goes up significantly if you want to upgrade them. But if you’re looking to save money on Apple’s newest laptops, you should know there’s a way to do so right now.

You have to buy your new MacBook Pro from Best Buy, and you need to stay in school. That’s right, the retailer is shaving $150 off the retail price for both models. But you need to be a student or know someone who still has access to a .edu email address.

You’ll then need to create a Best Buy account, or sign up for Student Deals if you have one. Coupon codes will then be delivered to your email address.

The promo is valid from July 8th through August 4th, so you have plenty of time to take advantage of the deal. Best Buy says on its sale page that the discounts may be combined with other deals, if you can find them.

At the time of this writing, Best Buy lists several MacBook Pro models including various configurations of the just released 2018 models, as well as previous-gen devices.

Furthermore, Best Buy has other deals in place for students on iPad Pro, Windows 10 laptops, and a bunch of accessories — check them all at this link.