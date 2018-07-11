Top Apple insider says we’re getting new iPads, Mac Mini, and MacBook updates this fall

There was great consternation and wailing in the tech world when Apple finished its June developer conference without revealing one single bit of new hardware. The entire Mac line is in dire need of an upgrade, and some products like the Mac Mini and MacBook Air have gone so long without spec bumps that they’re no longer worth buying.

We’re already expecting a bumper crop of new Apple devices this September thanks to the rumored launch of three new iPhones, but a new report from legendary Apple supply-chain insider Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities hints than virtually every obsolete Apple product is going to get some love.

Per 9to5Mac, Kuo confirms previous reports that we’re going to see three new iPhones this fall: a 6.5-inch OLED premium model, a 5.8-inch OLED replacement for the current iPhone X, and a cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone for people without a thousand dollars to throw away on a new fondleslab.

But the new details come a little further down. According to the report, we’re also going to see a new iPad lineup, which will include 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros that will ditch the Home button in favor of Face ID. Given that the Home button is going away, we can assume that the extra real estate will be going towards screens, and hopefully that new 11-inch model will be about the same size as the current 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

Even better, we’re also going to get an unnamed “low-cost notebook” MacBook model, which will be a spiritual successor to the MacBook Air. The Air needs a serious overhaul to be competitive with modern laptops — the current version has a huge bezel and non-HD display — so hopefully this will be a sub-$1,000 version that can be competitive with premium Chromebooks and Windows laptops. There will also be spec bumps for the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and iMac lines according to Kuo.

Finally, the wearables lineup is getting some love. Kuo teases new Apple Watch models with enhanced heart rate detection, which makes sense since Apple has been investing heavily in the Apple Watch as a health device. We may also get improved AirPods, and the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat.