Netflix plans to remove user reviews of individual shows starting next month

It’s become practically impossible to keep up with the sheer volume of new content Netflix releases every single month. From new seasons of established hits to a wide array of new original series and licensed content, Netflix consistently does a remarkable job of keeping viewers satiated with a seemingly endless stream of new content.

The downside, though, is that it can sometimes be incredibly challenging to figure out what to watch next. Sure, Netflix does its best to provide users with targeted recommendations based on their viewing habits, but even a few suggestions can’t keep pace with the deluge of content that joins Netflix’s content catalog each and every month. That said, one of the more helpful ways to figure out what to watch next has long been user reviews available via the Netflix on the desktop. Unfortunately, Netflix is planning to kick user reviews to the curb by the end of the month.

Originally reported by CNET, Netflix will stop accepting new user reviews beginning on July 30th. Following that, existing user reviews will remain up on the sit until the middle of August, after which they will be removed completely.

As to why Netflix is eliminating an arguably helpful feature, Netflix spokesperson Smita Saran explained that the “feature is only offered on the website and has seen declining usage over time.”

While I personally found user reviews on Netflix to be helpful most of the time, some take the position that Netflix wants to simplify the recommendation process and not necessarily have otherwise interested viewers not tune into a program based on arguably skewed reviews.

All that said, Netflix’s thumbs-up and thumbs-down rating system will remain in place.