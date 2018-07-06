We’ve got one last roundup for you this week that covers the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. You’ll find eight apps and games on today’s list, so definitely hurry up and grab them while you still can.

Snap Markup – Annotation Tool

Normally $1.99.

Snap Markup is a Markup photo tool. It markup or annotate the photo with various shapes and send it anywhere. Snap Markup provides various draw shapes like free draw, rectangle, triangle, line, arrow, circle, numbers, brazier curve, Blur effect, Focus, rotations, text and crop. It is a powerful app to have in your toolbox. It can help on any place where annotations are required for a photo.

Tahrir App – Text on image

Normally $2.99.

Tahrir is the ultimate tool to write on images. You can use built-in fonts, backgrounds, and colors, or use your own. — Typography

– More than 100 built-in fonts for English, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, Korean and Russian

– Tahrir 2 supports downloading fonts from the internet.

– Tools to rotate, align and add shadow to text

– Resize text using pinch gesture

– Set background color for texts — Background Image

– More than 40 handpicked backgrounds or use from your camera roll

– Zoom in or out the background image

– Apply an image filter from Tahrir’s extensive filter collection which is​ adjustable using pan gesture

– Align the image to the sides or center of the screen with aligning tools — Share

– Crop the image before exporting

– Save the image to camera roll or on the social networks — iPhone 4S, 5, 5S, 6, 6+, SE, 6S and 6S+ are supported.

Awesome Baby Tracker Premium

Normally $2.99.

While making this application we relied on the experiences of thousands of parents just like you.

We created a flexible input system that allows you to record everything about your child as fast and as convenient as possible. For each piece of data set, we have a corresponding input style. During medical appointments you’ll be able to find all your babies important data quickly.

You will definitely like our filters as well. Analyzing data in this application is very easy. No need to calculate things, everything is done automatically. There’s a table or graph view of each 24-hour summary set up to help you stay in touch with your kids’ schedule. Our personal development graphs will help you catch anything out of the ordinary. Main features includes:

– 24 Entry Categories

– Easy recording in two taps

– Analytics System

– Event Reminders (food, sleep, medical appointment, etc.)

– Information about teeth, blood type, allergies, overall health status and treatment

– Export your reports as a nice PDF

– Backups

– Photos

– In-app support This application has been in rapid development since 2012 and we’ve made a lot of changes thanks to the recommendations of parents just like you. Since then, we’ve regularly received letters from users with gratitude and we’re happy to help.

BlockaNet Anonymous Proxy List

Normally $0.99.

The largest collection of HTTP, SOCK4 and SOCKS5 online proxies. By routing your internet connection to a proxy from the list, you will change the IP address that your device uses to connect to the internet. Any site you then visit through your browser or through an HTTP-based app will then have no trackable IP record of your visit and believe you are based in the country of the proxy you chose. Please respect the fact that individuals are handing over their bandwidth and processing power so that you may have wider access, privacy and security on the web. This means do not make heavy download requests unless necessary. Further, be wary about sharing sensitive information when connected to a proxy since administrators of the servers are themselves anonymous and may or may not be fully trustworthy. By using an HTTPS proxy, you can encrypt your internet activity and feel safer while using a public WiFi connection. Always prefer proxies based close to you for better speeds. PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION:

Automatically updated subscription:

Monthly subscription – $ 0.99 – The subscription price will be charged to your iTunes account after confirmation of purchase

– Subscription is automatically updated until canceled at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

– The subscription fee is charged 24 hours before the end of the current period, and is equal to the cost of the update

– The user can manage the subscription, and can also turn off automatic updates in Account Settings after the purchase

– The current subscription can not be disabled during the active subscription period

Parachute Mike

Normally $0.99.

Dodge Parachuters as you fall from the sky and collect coins for points! Just touch the left or right part of the screen to move Mike and try not to hit any of the parachuters so you can get the highest score possible!!! -NEW TILT CONTROL OPTION TO MOVE PARACHUTE MIKE!

-Watch Reward video and get a 20 point head start!

-Dodge parachuters as you fall from the sky

-Collect coins with Parachute Mike by sliding your finger from the middle of the screen to the left or right side.

-Choose between two different backgrounds. (Night and Day)

-Share your score on Twitter or Facebook

-Please leave a review if you enjoy the game!

Gravity Orange 2

Normally $1.99.

Gravity Orange 2 – Help the orange to get all the stars, then the window would open. Pass the orange through the window to go to the next level. Keep it away from the spikes because they are dangerous. How to play:

– Cut off the ropes to drop the orange.

– Collide with the green or red buttons to build rope.

– Collide with the buttons which containing arrows to change gravity direction.

– Move the red buttons in the board. Features:

1. 6 chapters, 48 levels, more soon.

2. 4 characters and 8 ropes available.

3. Provide ‘HINT’ for each level.

4. Support multi touch.

5. Awesome physics.

6. Game Center supported.

Filter Candy

Normally $0.99.

Filter Candy is a collection of powerful film-emulation presets and editing tools. Edit your photos with our presets to transform them into something beautiful. Our extensive collection of presets have something which is ideal for almost any setting or subject. Enhance your photos with editing tools (such as but not limited to vignette, grain, sharpness, exposure, contrast, saturation) and share with loved ones. Included preset packs: Essential: This pack consists of our most popular and versatile presets Classic: Vintage-inspired pack recreates the look of days gone by Instant: Recreate the look of tradition instant film with this pack Slide: Vivid colors and extreme contrast makes this pack ideal for fashion and outdoors Creative: Reimagine the boundaries of color with this pack

FileCalendar

Normally $1.99.

FileCalendar is an incredibly useful app that works directly with your iPhone and iPad calendars. With FileCalendar app you can attach files, notes and contacts to the events. FileCalendar is intuitive and easy to use. Only a few clicks and the files are saved directly to the events. Just open FileCalendar, go to the event and download the files from your cloud. You can also upload files from FileCalendar to other apps. Furthermore you can send files from other apps to FileCalendar to add them to your events.

It is even possible to shoot images and movies from the built-in camera and store them in your event.

Additionally, files can be RENAMED, SHARED and uploaded to your cloud storage apps (Dropbox, iCloud Drive, Google Drive) or even posted. FileCalendar is a powerful calendar app in itself. You can edit calendar events and add additional appointments. These adjustments will be automatically synchronized with your existing iPad and iPhone calendars. Pay attention: files will be stored locally on your iPad or iPhone. Try out this app for free on your device. You can use FileCalendar Lite. APPLICATION EXAMPLES

• Prepare in advance for important events with FileCalendar. Save files to the agenda. Take notes, add contacts (like meeting participants) from the phone app. • When you are a sales representative, FileCalendar allows you to save important files and contact information for any upcoming appointment. • When you’re a claims adjuster or any other expert, you can create photos or small movies during your appointment with FileCalendar. The recordings will be saved in the event. • Use ZIP file function: ask your back office for extended appointment information (offers, pricing, and negotiation options) and get that as a ZIP file send to your email account on your device. Zip files can be transferred (directly from the email attachment) with just few clicks to FileCalendar and unpacked in the event. FEATURES

• Built-in Camera

• Easy-to-use app to attach files to calendar events

• Easy upload of files from iTunes on your PC to FileCalendar

• Share your files with friends

• Synchronize events with the default calendar

• The app operates with more than 20 frequent file types

• Upload files to cloud apps

• User-friendly functions to search for and to rename files

• Write notes

• Zip and unzip files

