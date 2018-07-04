Samsung made buying a TV like buying a smartphone, so you can have a brand new model every 2 years

People often don’t realize how quickly TV tech improves. From display panel quality and design to user interface and apps, television manufacturers make big strides each year. Nowhere is this more evident than with Samsung, which continues to surprise us year in and year out. What’s so surprising, you ask? Every time we see a new Samsung TV we think there’s no possibility that Samsung can find a way to improve upon its display quality or design. Then, a year later, Samsung inevitably wows us yet again with even sleeker designs and even higher-quality displays.

It’s fantastic that televisions continue to get better each year but as we said, most of us don’t realize it because we don’t upgrade our TVs very often. Buying a new TV is always an exciting experience, but then we typically hang onto our TVs for years and years. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but now there’s a way to make sure you always have the latest and greatest TV tech.

Samsung just introduced a game-changing new program called Samsung Upgrade. It takes two key aspects of the smartphone buying experience and applies them to TVs.

First, Samsung Upgrade allows you to utilize a financing program when you buy a new QLED TV so you can spread out your payments instead of having to pay for your TV up front. Samsung currently offers 36-month financing with 0% interest. As we’re sure you know, Samsung’s QLED TVs are the most impressive televisions Samsung currently offers.

Second, this great new program lets you upgrade to a new TV every two years, just like you do with a smartphone financing plan from your wireless carrier. If you decide to upgrade, Samsung will apply a credit to your account for up to 33% of the initial financed amount of your existing TV. Then your new TV will be eligible to upgrade after another two years.

Whether you want one of Samsung’s gorgeous new QLED TVs or another one of the fantastic televisions in Samsung’s current lineup, the company has some great programs and deals right now to help you save money and stay on the cutting-edge at the same time. Learn more about the new Samsung Upgrade program right here on Samsung’s site.