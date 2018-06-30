Every Xbox One and Xbox 360 game you can download for free in July

E3 2018 is over, the month is coming to an end, and Microsoft has announced its next slate of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Summer has unsurprisingly been somewhat slow for video games, but Microsoft and Sony have been keeping us afloat with free games like XCOM 2, Trials Fusion, and Metal Gear Solid V.

Microsoft has been lagging behind Sony in terms of quality in recent months though, and that doesn’t appear to be changing in July as the highlight of the month is a backward compatible Splinter Cell game from 2010. All of that said, Assault Android Cactus is a stellar arcade title that it worth picking up if you don’t already own it. Just remember that you need an active Xbox Live Gold subscription in order to download and keep any of these games.

Here are the details on the availability of all the Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games with Gold for July:

Assault Android Cactus ($14.99 ERP): July 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($14.99 ERP): July 1 to 31 on Xbox One Death Squared ($14.99 ERP): July 16 to August 15 on Xbox One

($14.99 ERP): July 16 to August 15 on Xbox One Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown ($14.99 ERP): July 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

($14.99 ERP): July 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction ($19.99 ERP): July 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

You’ll save over $64 if you pick up all four games and can add up to 3400 points to your gamerscore. Also, keep in mind that each of the Xbox 360 titles are backward compatible with the Xbox One, so even if you don’t have an Xbox 360 on hand, you can still download all four games listed above. See them in action below: