Briefcase Pro

Normally $2.99.

Briefcase is an all-in-one document reader and manager for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. It can import files from Camera, Photo Albums, PC/Mac(via Wi-Fi or iTunes), Email attachments, GoogleDrive, Dropbox,SkyDrive,Box and so on. All files are saved to your deivce locally so you can enjoy reading them anywhere! ======== Features ==========

● Import files From Mac or PC via Wi-Fi or iTunes

Any Mac OS X, Windows XP/Vista/7 computer can transfer files to the iPhone,iPad and iPod Touch and operate it like a wireless flash drive. No additional software is required. ● Access Dropbox, GoogleDrive,SkyDrive,Box

Pocket Briefcase allows you to download and upload files from Dropbox, GoogleDirve,SkyDrive,Box. ● Documents viewer and manager

Supports view PDF file, Microsoft Office documents (Word, Excel & Powerpoint), iWorks documents (Keynote, Pages, Numbers), image files(JPG, PNG, GIF, TIFF and others)and other plain text file. ● Media files playback

Supports audio(MP3, AAC, Apple Lossless, AIFF, WAV) and video(MOV, MP4, M4V) file playback. ● Share Files With Your Friends

Email files directly from Pocket Briefcase. Share files via “Wi-fi Sharing” function. ● Password protection supported

Passcode required at App startup

Hearts Tournament

Normally $4.99.

Play the #1 RATED Hearts game! Get ready to break some Hearts in the most social card game on the App Store! Enjoy up to 30 games at once with friends or random opponents. Play solo against challenging computer opponents between turns! “If you’re looking for online Hearts action, this is the place to go”

– The iPhone App Review “A great choice for any card game fan”

– AppAdvice ____________________________________________ Hearts is a fun game of avoidance, provoking players to focus as much attention on opponent’s hands as their own. Dodge Hearts and the dreaded Queen of Spades to be the player with the fewest points! Complete challenges to unlock new items, earn achievements, accrue leaderboard points, and more! Discover different ways to play. Explore a variety of game types. Shoot the moon. Ditch the Queen. Have you got the heart to do it all? Download now and see why players are falling in love with Hearts Tournament!

____________________________________________ Irresistible Features: – Enhanced visuals for new iPad retina display – Game Center Turn-Based Multiplayer with iOS 5 – Play up to 30 multiplayer games at once – 2 and 4 player multiplayer games! – Push notifications tell you when it’s your turn – Play solo against three challenging difficulty levels – Earn new items by completing challenges – Compete for top spots on the leaderboard – Explore all of the game variants – Play on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

You and Me Pro

Normally $1.99.

The rules are simple! ◆Freedom in the shape of a line, free-falling objects make two ball meet together!Flexible thinking will be the key to victory.

◆Share a moment of triumph!You can show off your skills on social media and to share pictures with your friends.Also, see friends share can get prompt oh ~

◆Your brain ability will be tested, test your flexibility of thinking and logical thinking.The game elements, the chamber of secrets escape elements including a riddle, CARDS and strategic game elements, etc.It may also affect a child’s mental development and prevention of brain aging.

Relax VR: Rest & Meditation

Normally $2.99.

Take a break. Take a breath. Sit back . . . and immerse yourself in the world’s most relaxing, natural settings. Look up at fluffy clouds floating or leaves rustling above your head . . . gaze at vast, undulating ocean waves toward the horizon as you de-stress to a gentle meditation or soft melodic tunes. Relax VR presents gorgeously detailed 360º video footage and spatial sounds for you to experience beach, ocean, wind, waves, forest streams, crickets, and so much more in virtual reality. Calming, guided meditations or peaceful ambient beats accompany your experience. *** Relax VR is one of “The 9 best apps for iPhone” — CNet ***

*** Relax VR is one of “The best VR apps and games for iPhone” — Wareable *** Find out why more than half a million people have relaxed with Relax VR. The Relax VR team understands that the sense of *presence* plays an important role when combined with meditation techniques for stress management. Delivering the right experience from the moment you open the app is paramount. Relax VR relaxation is professionally designed by a multidisciplinary team of scientists and meditation/yoga instructors to facilitate your stress relief and sleep support. Here’s how you relax in VR: 1. Slip your phone into your VR headset and put on your headphones.

2. Select your destination from the latest set of relaxing, scenic locations.

3. Choose from breath awareness or a deep guided relaxation meditation or calming, peaceful music.

4. Take in the natural beauty and peaceful sounds as you slip into a relaxed state of mind.

5. Emerge from your experience feeling at peace, rejuvenated, and rested. With an ever-expanding selection of exclusive natural destinations, RelaxVR includes: — Wineglass Bay Beach, Australia

— Tropical Beach Escape, Philippines

— Northern Lights, USA

— Up in the clouds

— Forest Creek, Germany

— Glenn Canyon, USA

— Fern Bern, New Zealand

— Fantail Falls, New Zealand

— Rice Terraces, Philippines

— 12 Apostles, Australia **How to make the most of your immersive experience** — To select your experience, gaze at its icon for a second or two.

— Look all around you — left, right, up, down — to explore your beautiful surroundings.

— To return to the main menu, just look down around 45 degrees facing the front To fully enjoy this app you’ll need a 360º viewer, such as Google Cardboard.

Translate 3 for Safari

Normally $4.99.

Translate 3 for Safari – Translate & Speak Web

(TranslateSafari 3 – Translate & Speak Extension for Safari) The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app.

A must have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari. Useful Features

● Translate the entire web page of Safari app

– Supports both Whole Page and By Paragraph translation types

– Display the original text for each translated sentence ● Speak aloud the entire web page of Safari app

– Speak 100+ voices

– Read all unread web pages automatically

– Swipe to control skipping sentences

– Highlight word by word for each speaking sentence

– Speak aloud the clicked web page

– Add favorite web pages with “Starred” to speak aloud later

– With funny bear and human face animations while speaking

– Support useful speaking repeat, pause, speed and pitch options ● Optimize speak functions (Pro)

– Support more functions: Add Starred, Read all unread web pages

– Background operation support: keep reading aloud web pages in the background while using another app

– Lock screen support: play, pause, skip a sentence, adjust playback volume and see the sentences list on the lock screen Features

● A Safari extension that translates the entire web page

The app is a Safari extension that translates the entire web page of Safari app. ● Supports both By Paragraph and Whole Page translation types

The app supports both By Paragraph (50+ languages) and Whole Page (100+ languages) translation types. ● A Safari extension that speaks aloud the entire web page sentence by sentence

The app provides a Safari extension that speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app.

The app integrates the system text-to-speech engine, speaks aloud sentence by sentence without internet connecting.

You can copy or add touched selected words with “Starred” in Speak mode.

Speak 100+ voices. ● Support 70+ enhanced voices (In-App Purchase) ● Add favorite web pages with “Starred” (Pro) ● Read all unread web pages automatically (Pro)

The app can read all unread starred web pages automatically. ● Swipe to control skipping sentences

You can skip a sentence or all below sentences while in Speak mode.

Swipe a sentence right and tap the [Skip Below] or [Unskip Below] button to skip or unskip all below sentences.

Swipe a sentence left and tap the [Skip] or [Unskip] button to skip or unskip the sentence. ● Speak aloud the clicked web page

If you click the link on web page while in Speak mode, the app will read the clicked web page automatically. ● Support useful speaking options

The app provides some useful speaking options, such as repeat times of the whole article, repeat times of each sentence, speaking pause seconds between sentences, speaking speed, speaking pitch and font size options.

The repeat times could be 0~60 and infinity (∞). ● Speaking face animation

The app provides funny face animations while speaking.

You can choose bears and humans face animation with two types of mouth each.

You could use the pinch to zoom gesture to change the face size, drag and drop to move to other position features. ● Highlight words while speaking

The app will highlight word by word for each speaking sentence. ● Background operation support (Pro)

The app can keep reading web pages in the background while using another app. ● Lock screen support (Pro)

The app provides the lock screen support that you can play, pause, skip a sentence, adjust playback volume and see the sentences list on the lock screen. ● This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad

Super Lines

Normally $2.99.

Classic arcade game! Super Lines (~ Snake~ ) How long you can have? Contain 4 different game mode, and the most attractive 2 play mode, you can play with friend any where you like, instead of play alone. Game Mode: – Classical

– Modern

– Survival

– Crazy Control: – Simply touch and move the direction on screen.

