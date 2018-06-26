The specs on Tesla’s next-gen Roadster may be more insane than Musk told us

As far as ambitious production cars are concerned, Tesla’s next-gen Roadster arguably stands in a class of its own. Originally unveiled this past November, Tesla’s forthcoming Roadster is nothing short of a speed demon. Not only does the car sport a 0-60 MPH time of 1.9 seconds, it can also go from 0-100 MPH in an astounding 4.2 seconds. Beyond that, the car can seat 4 and will boast a top speed in excess of 250 MPH. And as a nice cherry on top, Tesla claims that the car will have a range in and around 620 miles.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that the car won’t be available until 2020. The looming question mark, naturally, is whether or not the next-gen Roadster will in fact see the light of day by 2020 as we’ve been told. Hardly a secret, every single car Tesla has ever released has been subject to numerous production delays so some healthy skepticism is warranted.

All that aside, we apparently won’t have to wait until 2020 to find out how the Roadster drives. A few months back, Emile Bouret — who test drives a number of luxury cars — was responsible for taking members of the press out for quick runs on the Roadster following the car’s launch event. Now in case you’re wondering how Bouret managed to gain such access, he was college roommates with Tesla lead designer Franz von Holzhausen.

So what did Bouret think of the next-gen Roadster? Well, suffice it to say, he’s a fan. While noting that he can’t say too much about the car, he did address some of the skepticism surrounding the car’s specs.

I know there’s some skepticism about the figures that Elon quoted… and I think can say without getting in trouble that those are actual figures. Those aren’t theoreticals. Those aren’t calculations. We’ve done those numbers. And I probably shouldn’t say that those numbers are even conservative, but they are. That thing is going to be a proper weapon.

The full video can be viewed below.

Lastly, Elon Musk last month said that test drives of the car will be available to interested buyers by late 2019.