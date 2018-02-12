The first buy-one-get-one-free deal on the iPhone X is here

When the iPhone X first launched, it was difficult to get your hands on one, let alone two. High demand for the iPhone X meant that we didn’t see any deals on the phone at all in 2017, just as you’d expect for something that’s constantly sold out.
Fast-forward to 2018, and things are loosening up a little. T-Mobile and Verizon are offering excellent discounts on the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and most top-tier Android phones. But even though you can get $700 a second iPhone X from either of those networks right now, no-one can match AT&T’s new deal.
Right now, AT&T is offering a genuine buy-one-get-one-free on the $999 iPhone X. Buy two devices on AT&T’s Next installment plan, which splits payments over 24 or 30 months, and you’ll get the second device for free (via bill credits).
It’s a deal that’s refreshingly absent most of the fine print that normally accompanies buy-one-get-one deals from wireless networks. You need to buy both phones on the installment plan, you have to have a data plan on both devices, and you have to activate one new line of service. Other than that, there’s no requirement that you be a new customer or trade in an older device, unlike some of the other carriers’ deals.
The full terms and conditions are below, and you can head to an AT&T store or the website here if you want to take advantage.
SMARTPHONE BOGO: Limited Time Offer. Select locations. Elig Devices: iPhone X 64 GB ($1,000), iPhone X 256 GB ($1,150), iPhone 8 Plus 64GB ($800), iPhone 8 Plus 256GB ($950), iPhone 8 64GB ($700) and iPhone 8 256GB ($850). May buy any combo of these elig. devices. Free/discounted device will be the lowest priced device, and credits will not exceed $1,000. iPhone X 256GB is discounted but not free. AT&T Next Installment Agreement: Retail price is divided into monthly installments. Tax on full retail price of both due at sale. Must buy device on 0% APR AT&T Next (30 mos. up to $38.34/mo. for iPhone X, $31.67/mo. for iPhone 8 Plus, $28.34/mo. for iPhone 8) or AT&T Next Every Year (24 mos. of $47.92/mo. for iPhone X, $39.59/mo. for iPhone 8Plus, $35.42/mo. for iPhone 8). Req’d Wireless: Eligible postpaid wireless voice & data svc on both devices (min. $65/mo. for new svc with autopay and paperless bill discount. Pay $75/mo. until discount starts w/in 2 bills. Existing customers can add to elig. current plans). If you cancel wireless svc on one, will owe that device balance of up to $1,150. Activation Fee: up to $45/each. Return: Return w/in 14 days. Restocking fee up to $45 each may apply. Add’l BOGO terms for customers w/consumer acct & Subscriber Paid User acct: Purchased device must be on Subscriber Paid User acct & free/discounted device must be on the consumer acct. Billing addresses for Subscriber Paid User & consumer accts must match. Req’s elig. postpaid wireless voice & data svc on both devices. Combined min. elig wireless svc is $73.50/mo. ($28.50/mo. on Subscriber Paid User acct + $45/mo. on consumer acct after AutoPay & paperless bill discount. Pay $83.50/mo. until discount starts on consumer acct w/in 2 bills.) Bill Credits: Applied in equal amounts to free/discounted device over entire agmt term & will not exceed $1000 or the amount of the device, whichever is less. Both wireless lines must be on same acct (except as noted above), be active & in good standing for 30 days to qualify. To get all credits, free/discounted wireless line must remain active, with eligible service, and on agmt for entire term. If you cancel service, upgrade or pay up/off agmt early your credits may cease. Limits: May not be combinable w/other offers, discounts or credits. Purchase, financing & other limits & restr’s apply. Participation in this offer may make your wireless account ineligible for select other offers (including select bill credit offers) for a 12-month period. See store or att.com/[TBD] for offer details.