National Pizza Day 2018: Where to find free and cheap pizza today

What better way to kick off the weekend than with a ton of great deals on one of American’s favorite dishes: pizza pie. The holidays may be over, but February 9th is National Pizza Day, which means that dozens of businesses all around the country are celebrating by putting their pizza on sale or even giving it away for free.

Before we go any further, we have to warn you that the deals we’ve listed below will only be available at participating locations. So before you rush out to grab your free (or cheap) pizza, be sure to call ahead and see if your local store is joining in on the fun of National Pizza Day. Better safe than sorry, especially when free pizza is on the line!

Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on pizza that we didn’t list here):

Baskin-Robbins : Get a free sample of Baskin-Robbins’ new Sweetheart Polar Pizza on National Pizza Day between 3 PM and 7 PM at participating locations. Call your closest location for details.

: Get a free sample of Baskin-Robbins’ new Sweetheart Polar Pizza on National Pizza Day between 3 PM and 7 PM at participating locations. Call your closest location for details. California Pizza Kitchen : Try CPK’s new cauliflower crust for no extra charge. ($2.50 after February 9th.)

: Try CPK’s new cauliflower crust for no extra charge. ($2.50 after February 9th.) Chuck E. Cheese’s : Buy a large pizza and get a thin & crispy pepperoni pizza free from February 5th – 9th.

: Buy a large pizza and get a thin & crispy pepperoni pizza free from February 5th – 9th. Cicis : All-you-can-eat pizza for less than $6 at participating locations.

: All-you-can-eat pizza for less than $6 at participating locations. Domino’s : Choose any 2 or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each, medium 2-topping handmade pan pizzas are $8.99 each and large 3-topping pizzas are $7.99 each.

: Choose any 2 or more items from a select menu for $5.99 each, medium 2-topping handmade pan pizzas are $8.99 each and large 3-topping pizzas are $7.99 each. Little Caesars : Upgrade from a classic Hot-N-Ready to an ExtraMostBestest pizza for $1.

: Upgrade from a classic Hot-N-Ready to an ExtraMostBestest pizza for $1. Pilot Flying J : Download the myPilot app to receive a digital coupon for a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza.

: Download the myPilot app to receive a digital coupon for a free slice of PJ Fresh Pizza. Pizza Hut : Hut Rewards Members will receive 30% off menu-priced pizzas today only. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up at http://www.PizzaHut.com/HutRewards.

: Hut Rewards Members will receive 30% off menu-priced pizzas today only. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up at http://www.PizzaHut.com/HutRewards. Round Table Pizza : Get a free Personal Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) with the purchase of any Pepsi fountain drink from 2 PM to 5 PM on February 9th. Limit one free pizza per guest.

: Get a free Personal Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) with the purchase of any Pepsi fountain drink from 2 PM to 5 PM on February 9th. Limit one free pizza per guest. Whole Foods Market: Large “Take & Bake” pizzas on sale for $9.99 at participating stores.

This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local shops and grocery stores for more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back here later and see if there are any deals or freebies you might have missed the first time around.