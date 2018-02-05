Sketchy rumor claims we’ll see new Apple products as early as March

A new report from Digitimes reveals that we may see some new Apple products hit store shelves as early as next month. While the report doesn’t specify which devices from Apple’s product lineup will be updated next, there has been speculation that slight updates to Apple’s iPad and iPhone lineup can’t be too far off.

Recall, Apple last updated its tablet lineup in March of 2017 when it introduced a more affordable 9.7-inch iPad. You may also remember that Apple last March rolled out a new 32GB iPhone 6 in China, Product Red versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and last but not least, an iPhone SE with more wallet-friendly storage options.

The Digitimes report reads in part:

These makers have cutting-edge technologies or have newly tapped into the supply chains of Apple’s consumer devices. Among them, SPT, which boasts pearl bright nickel processing technology, is ready to enjoy sizeable orders from Apple, which will incorporate the technology to process adapters for its new-generation iPhone, iPad and MacBook devices, slated for debut starting in March 2018.

That said, it’s worth noting that Digitimes doesn’t necessarily have the strongest record with respect to Apple rumors. Indeed, we’ve seen other reports from the rumor mill which claim that minor iPhone refreshes, in contrast to years past, will not be arriving this spring. The iPhone SE, for example, is long overdue for a spec upgrade, but rumor has it that Apple already has its hands full developing three brand new iPhone models for release later this year. So while we have seen reports that the iPhone SE might see a spec bump sometime before June, those plans are reportedly up in the air now.

On the Mac front, Apple last updated its notebook line this past June so we imagine that any notable updates are still a few months off.