The 10 best new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February

If it’s still cold where you live and you’re looking for something to do to keep your mind off the fact that you’ve been cooped up for months now, I have some good news: This month’s slate of Netflix additions is pretty great. Despite the fact that the Netflix catalog appears to be shrinking every year, February is a good restocking month.

Some of the licensed highlights include both volumes of Kill Bill (which I’ve put in a single slot, because it’s really just one long movie), Men in Black, GoodFellas and all three Ocean’s movies. Ocean’s Eleven is obviously the best of the three, but if you want to watch the whole series, you can do that right now.

There are a bunch of intriguing Netflix originals as well, but Altered Carbon (which started streaming today) has gotten as much buzz as any Netflix show in recent memory. Joel McHale is also joining the service with a talk show of his own that sounds like a sequel to The Soup, which ended in 2015:

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 (February 1st)

(February 1st) GoodFellas (February 1st)

(February 1st) Men in Black (February 1st)

(February 1st) Ocean’s Eleven (February 1st)

(February 1st) The Hurt Locker (February 1st)

(February 1st) Altered Carbon: Season 1 (February 2nd)

(February 2nd) Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (February 6th)

(February 6th) The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (February 18th)

(February 18th) Lincoln (February 21st)

(February 21st) Mute (February 23rd)

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. And here’s the full list of everything that will be removed from Netflix in February, in case you want to watch these shows and movies before they expire.