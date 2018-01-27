10 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

I can’t in good heart recommend that you go watch Maze Runner: The Death Cure this weekend, but that’s just because the Maze Runner saga doesn’t do it for me. (Go watch it if you’re a fan!). But Hostiles, starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike is an entirely different story. It’s something I can definitely get behind.

When it comes to the brand new trailers of the week, we’ve got plenty of new clips for you, including fake trailers for something called Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home

A Wrinkle in Time

A Wrinkle in Time, starring Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine, is a story about a family trying to cope with the disappearance of the father. It’s also a story about time travel, which is somehow related to the man’s disappearance. Disney’s movie launches on March 9th, so let’s check out a new trailer for it:

Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home

I’m not entirely sure this is an actual move, as the trailers below are both labeled as “fake” teasers. I’m also pretty sure I don’t want to see another sequel to this particular movie. Especially with Danny McBride playing Dundee’s son. On the other hand, we do have McBride playing Dundee’s son. Maybe that’s something to watch. Chris Hemsworth is also in it. Paul Hogan, the original Dundee, is also credited for whatever Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home is.

Early Man

In about two weeks, Early Man, the Gromit and Wallace-style animated comedy we’ve been talking about for the past few months, will hit theaters. That means we’ve only got one more trailer to check out before the movie launches:

I Kill Giants

If it wasn’t clear from the title, the I Kill Giants movie is about killing giants. Only the whole giants-killing action doesn’t take place in the real world. Or does it?

Love, Simon

We talked about Love, Simon just recently, but we’ll give it a nod once again now that an international trailer is out. That’s cause it definitely has potential — the movie launches on March 16th:

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Yes, Mamma Mia! is getting a sequel, and we all should have seen it coming. It’s the same kind of thing. Well, sort of. This one has Cher in it.

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Speaking of sequels that we want to see, Pacific Rim: Uprising qualifies as one. We’ve got Scott Eastwood and John Boyega ready to pilot the machines and defend the planet against monsters. Let’s just hope it’s not bad. The new Pacific Rim film hits theaters on March 23rd.

Primal Rage

Monsters aren’t living just in or near oceans. There’s something dangerous in these woods too. Big Foot, apparently. I’m not saying that Primal Rage is a must-see horror movie, but if you like monster movies, then keep an eye out for this one, coming out on February 27th.

Ready Player One

Launching on March 30th, Ready Player One is a sci-fi adventure directed by Steven Spielberg, which is a good enough reason to want to watch it in theaters. We don’t have a new trailer for it, but here’s a featurette about the movie:

The Cured

What if zombies could be turned back into regular people? Would you treat them as regular humans? Would you be afraid they may become sick again? That’s what The Cured is about. The zombie film launches on February 23rd in select theaters and online.