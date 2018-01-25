Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year, and TVs are among the most popular purchases people make on Black Friday. Prices often drop to all-time lows and there are hundreds of great deals to be found. Of course, insiders know that Black Friday isn’t the only time when killer TV deals become available. Each year in January ahead of the Super Bowl, TV makers host huge sales that often offer prices that are just as good as their Black Friday deals.

If you didn’t pull the trigger on a new TV ahead of the holidays and you’ve been on the hunt for the best deals ever since, we’ve got just what the doctor ordered. Samsung, the world’s top TV manufacturer, is offering deep discounts on more than 40 different 4K TVs ahead of Super Bowl LII. You read that correctly… more than 40 different TV SKUs are on sale at deep discounts right now on Samsung’s website.

The highlight of this big Super Bowl sale is definitely the company’s QLED TV lineup. These gorgeous TVs are the crown jewel of Samsung’s current TV portfolio, and the company’s current sale offers savings of up to 45% off retail prices. QLED TVs support more than a billion colors, and Samsung’s proprietary Quantum dot technology produces picture quality and color volume like nothing else in the world. Long story short, there is no better way to watch the big game.

Samsung’s current prices match the discounts the company was offering during the Black Friday shopping blitz this past November, making them the lowest prices Samsung has ever offered on its QLED lineup. 75-inch QLED TVs start at $3,299.99 in Samsung’s current sale, 65-inch QLED TVs start at $2,199.99, and 55-inch QLED TVs start at just $799.99.

Here are some of the hottest deals currently available on Samsung’s QLED TV lineup:

75″ Class Q8C QLED 4K TV: $4,499.99 (save $2,300)

75″ Class Q7F QLED 4K TV: $3,299.99 (save $2,700)

65″ Class Q9F QLED 4K TV: $3,299.99 (save $2,700)

65″ Class Q7F QLED 4K TV: $2,199.99 (save $1,800)

55″ Class Q7F QLED 4K TV: $1,499.99 (save $1300)

55″ Class Q6F QLED 4K TV: $799.99 (save $500)

Of note, all QLED TVs are still eligible for Samsung’s upgrade program with 36-month financing despite the deep discounts.

On top of the company’s flagship QLED TV models, 10 different PUHD TVs and 21 different UHD TV models have been discounted as well in the run up to Super Bowl LII. Here are some highlights:

82″ Class MU8000 4K UHD TV: $3,299.99 (save $1,700)

75″ Class MU9000 4K UHD TV: $3,299.99 (save $1,500)

75″ Class MU8000 4K UHD TV: $2,299.99 (save $1,500)

75″ Class MU6300 4K UHD TV: $1,799.99 (save $2,000)

65″ Class MU9000 4K UHD TV: $1,699.99 (save $1,000)

65″ Class MU8000 4K UHD TV: $1,299.99 (save $900)

65″ Class MU7000 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 (save $500)

55″ Class MU9000 4K UHD TV: $1,199.99 (save $800)

55″ Class MU8000 4K UHD TV: $899.99 (save $600)

55″ Class MU7000 4K UHD TV: $799.99 (save $300)

Samsung’s PUHD TVs (model numbers MU8000 and MU9000) are also eligible for great financing programs. Any TVs with screens measuring 75 inches and above can be financed for 24 months, while smaller TV models are eligible for 12-month financing from Samsung. And of course all QLED, PUHD, and UHD TVs ship for free.

In addition to TVs, Samsung is offering deep discounts up to $300 on sound bars and Blu-ray players as well, making this the perfect time to give your entire home entertainment system a serious upgrade. All of the deals mentioned in this post and plenty more can be found on Samsung’s special Big Game Deals page.