Galaxy S9 color options leaked in new renders

It’s finally official, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be unveiled on February 25th, a day before the next edition of the Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona, Spain. Samsung sent out invites for the press event, a few weeks after confirming that the Galaxy S launch events are returning to MWC.

Fans will have to wait exactly one more month until Samsung unveils the handset. But rest assured that we’re going to see more and more Galaxy S9 rumors as we approach the first Unpacked press conference of the year. A brand new leak reveals the purported launch colors for the Samsung’s incoming flagships.

I say launch colors because Samsung’s way of doing things includes launching additional color options for its flagships down the line, including more exciting ones than the dull “white” and “black” hues available initially.

Image Source: Poetic

According to new renders published by case maker Poetic, discovered by GSMArena, the Galaxy S9 pair will come in at least two familiar color options at launch, including Grey and Orchid Silver. Well, the names sound almost right. The Galaxy S8’s official color names are Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, or Midnight Black.

That’s hardly surprising, considering that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be virtually similar to their predecessors, at least when it comes to the front. On the back, you can expect a different arrangement for the cameras and sensor, with the fingerprint sensor now found in a central position, as it should be. The bigger phone will sport a dual-lens camera, just as expected, which will have a vertical orientation.

Image Source: Poetic

That said, just because Poetic is sharing its own Galaxy S9 renders, we’ll still have to wait for Samsung to confirm the Galaxy S9 color options that will be available to buyers on release date.