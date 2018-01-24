It’s somewhat surprising that Netflix’s original content continues to be so much better than anything being produced by its rivals. Netflix changed the game when it transformed itself from a mere content portal into one of the premiere content creators in the world. The company has invested billions into original movies, series, and specials, and other streaming video services like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu followed Netflix into the fray long ago.

We’ve seen some good originals developed by Netflix’s rivals. Amazon in particular has really begun to step up its game recently. Even still, the consistency and quality we’ve seen at Netflix remains completely unrivaled. In February 2018, Netflix marches on with an impressive 30 new original TV series, movies, and specials set to premiere over the course of the month.

There are a number of hotly anticipated debuts spread out across the month, like the first season of Altered Carbon, the premiere of Netflix’s Queer Eye revival, a new episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show, the first installment of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, and plenty more. Want to see every new Netflix original coming next month? The full list is below, with links where available.

Streaming February 2nd

Streaming February 6th

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 7th

Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 9th

Streaming February 14th

Streaming February 15th

Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 16th

Streaming February 18th

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 19th

FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 20th

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 21st

Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 23rd

Streaming February 27th

Derren Brown: The Push – – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

That covers all the new Netflix original shows and movies will debut in February 2018. Want to see what else is in store for Netflix subscribers next month from other studios? Check out the full list of premieres right here.