It’s somewhat surprising that Netflix’s original content continues to be so much better than anything being produced by its rivals. Netflix changed the game when it transformed itself from a mere content portal into one of the premiere content creators in the world. The company has invested billions into original movies, series, and specials, and other streaming video services like Amazon Prime Video and Hulu followed Netflix into the fray long ago.
We’ve seen some good originals developed by Netflix’s rivals. Amazon in particular has really begun to step up its game recently. Even still, the consistency and quality we’ve seen at Netflix remains completely unrivaled. In February 2018, Netflix marches on with an impressive 30 new original TV series, movies, and specials set to premiere over the course of the month.
There are a number of hotly anticipated debuts spread out across the month, like the first season of Altered Carbon, the premiere of Netflix’s Queer Eye revival, a new episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show, the first installment of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale, and plenty more. Want to see every new Netflix original coming next month? The full list is below, with links where available.
Streaming February 2nd
- Altered Carbon: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Coach Snoop: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- On Body and Soul — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 6th
- Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 7th
- Queer Eye: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 9th
- Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seeing Allred — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ritual — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Trader (Sovdagari) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- When We First Met — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 14th
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Love Per Square Foot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 15th
- Re:Mind: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 16th
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Everything Sucks!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Irreplaceable You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- First Team: Juventus: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 18th
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 19th
- FullMetal Alchemist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 20th
- The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 21st
- Forgotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 23rd
- Marseille: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mute — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Seven Seconds: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ugly Delicious: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 27th
- Derren Brown: The Push –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
That covers all the new Netflix original shows and movies will debut in February 2018. Want to see what else is in store for Netflix subscribers next month from other studios? Check out the full list of premieres right here.