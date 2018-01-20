8 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

It’s a brand new week, which means we have plenty of new movies to watch or dream about. 12 Strong and Den of Thieves open this weekend, and both of them look good, at least in trailers. The latter is more appealing to me. It’s like a Heat remake, but without DeNiro and Pacino.

Speaking of new movies that will make you think of older flicks, let’s check out some of the new trailers of the week.



Beast of Burden

Beast of Burden is a movie about a guy who has to decide whether to help the DEA or a drug cartel to make sure his wife gets the treatment she needs. He only has an hour to do it, and it all happens in the cockpit of hits Cessna plane. It’s like American Made meets The Commuter. Harry Potter and the Beast of Burden launches this February — yes, I had to insert the Harry Potter jokes because Daniel Radcliffe will be Harry Potter forever, at least for me.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

Joaquin Phoenix stars in not one but two strangely named films that we’re previewing today. Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot is the first one, an Amazon creation that tells the real story of John Callahan, played by Phoenix. He was paralyzed at age 21 and then turned to drawing for therapy. Gus Van Sant’s movie launches on May 11th.

Love, Simon

Love, Simon is a drama about love and coming out. Simon has a loving family that he tolerates, but he also has a considerable burden. He hasn’t told anyone he’s gay, and he happens to be a teen looking for his own high school love story.

Show Dogs

Speaking of movies that we’ve already seen, here comes Show Dogs. It’s about animals that talk, and they need to save other animals. Well, it’s about dogs, one of them is a cop, who has to help a human save a panda baby. It launches on May 18th, but it’s totally fine to wait for its Netflix arrival. If you don’t have kids, that is. Then, absolutely go watch it. A dog is an undercover cop!

The Death of Stalin

The Death of Stalin already launched in various markets but will debut in late January and early February in others. It’s a biography/satire about Stalin’s death. The trailer shows the movie’s great potential, and The Death of Stalin is definitely a title to add to your must-watch list.

Tomb Raider

Warner Bros. thought that Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft franchise should be rebooted, and gave the job to someone younger, but equally qualified. Oscar winner Alicia Vikander plays the video game heroine who will stop at nothing to… do some sort of justice. The new Tomb Raider movie launches on March 16th.

Traffik

When a regular couple crosses paths with a dangerous group of people and manages to attract their attention in the process, things are guaranteed to go south. Especially if said group is into what looks to be the trafficking people business. And especially if the couple is heading to a remote location in the mountains. Traffik launches on April 27th.

You Were Never Really Here

Our final trailer today is the second strangely name Pheonix movie, though You Were Never Really Here doesn’t sound as strange. Launching on April 6th, the film is like Taken, but with Phoenix, not Neeson.