Apple sits atop of Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list for the 11th year in a row

2017 was something of a tough year for Apple on the public relations front. Not only did the company find itself dealing with delayed products and a number of high profile software bugs, it has since been hit with upwards of 40 class action lawsuits for throttling CPU performance on older iPhone models. That notwithstanding, Apple still managed to find itself in the top spot on Fortune’s annual list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. Impressively, this marks the 11th year in a row that Apple has managed to snag the top spot.

Not surprisingly, the rest of the top 10 reads like a ‘who’s who’ list of successful tech companies, with Amazon taking up the number two spot, Alphabet in the number three spot, and Microsoft in the seventh spot.

The full top 10 list reads as follows:

Apple Amazon Alphabet Berkshire Hathaway Starbucks Disney Microsoft Southwest FedEx JPMorgan

As for how the rankings were tabulated, Fortune explains: