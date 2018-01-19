Apple sits atop of Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list for the 11th year in a row

2017 was something of a tough year for Apple on the public relations front. Not only did the company find itself dealing with delayed products and a number of high profile software bugs, it has since been hit with upwards of 40 class action lawsuits for throttling CPU performance on older iPhone models. That notwithstanding, Apple still managed to find itself in the top spot on Fortune’s annual list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. Impressively, this marks the 11th year in a row that Apple has managed to snag the top spot.
Not surprisingly, the rest of the top 10 reads like a ‘who’s who’ list of successful tech companies, with Amazon taking up the number two spot, Alphabet in the number three spot, and Microsoft in the seventh spot.
The full top 10 list reads as follows:
- Apple
- Amazon
- Alphabet
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Starbucks
- Disney
- Microsoft
- Southwest
- FedEx
- JPMorgan
As for how the rankings were tabulated, Fortune explains:
We began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. We then winnowed the assortment to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 29 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 680; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.
To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.
…
To select our 50 All-Stars, Korn Ferry asked 3,900 executives, directors, and securities analysts who had responded to the industry surveys to select the 10 companies they admired most. They chose from a list made up of the companies that ranked in the top 25% in last year’s surveys, plus those that finished in the top 20% of their industry. Anyone could vote for any company in any industry.