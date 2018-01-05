Video: Tesla Model X impressively pulls a semi-truck up a hill

A new video making the rounds highlights a Tesla Model X impressively pulling a semi-truck up a hill laced with snow. Though the Model X has an advertised towing capacity of 5,000 lbs, Tesla’s SUV manages to do just fine with a significantly heavier load. While there’s no telling how much the semi-truck specifically weighs here, as a Class 8 vehicle it probably checks in at 35,000 lbs at a bare minimum.

The video in question was filmed earlier this week by Kyle Conner in Raleigh, North Carolina and first popped up on Facebook where it was quickly spotted by Electrek. As the video began to spread, even Elon Musk joined in on the fun, tweeting out a link to the video yesterday evening.

The full video can be seen below.

As for other details surrounding the Model X, the vehicle owner on Facebook said that the haul “really wasn’t hard on the car.” Though the video only checks in at about a minute, word is that the Model X pulled the semi-truck up the entirety of the hill.

The Model X is certainly positioned as a luxury SUV, but clearly, the vehicle is more than capable of being a grinding workhorse when the situation calls for it. As a final point of interest, the Model X reportedly used barely any battery power for the duration of the haul.