Brazilian authorities go after Apple in iPhone slowdown scandal

Apple late last year acknowledged that it’s intentionally slowing down iPhones with old batteries to prevent unwanted shutdowns. This fix was implemented via an update last January, but Apple didn’t accurately inform users of what was going to happen to chemically aged batteries. Months later, one iPhone user discovered that replacing the battery of his iPhone 6s would restore performance to expected levels, posting the evidence on Reddit. That’s when all hell broke loose for Apple.

The iPhone maker now has to face more than a dozen class action suits, most of them filed in US courts. And the legal troubles are far from over both at home and abroad. A new report reveals that Brazilian authorities gave Apple 10 days to inform iPhone users in the country on how to have their batteries replaced.

When Apple apologized a few days ago, the company said that it would offer affected users the option of replacing the battery for $29 instead of the usual $79 fee. Later, reports said Apple would allow an iPhone user to take advantage of the program even if the battery passes all tests and the iPhone isn’t slowed down by software.

That should be plenty of information for most markets where Apple stores are available. In Brazil, however, Apple has only two locations open, in Sao Paolo and Rio de Janeiro.

According to Reuters, a Brazilian state agency notified Apple that it must explain to customers how they’ll be able to buy battery replacements at lower prices. Procon-SP, a state agency in Sao Paolo, said that it notified Apple that it has 10 days to provide the information and that Apple employees refused to sign the notification.

It’s not clear what will happen if Apple refuses to comply. The agency has the authority to propose legal action against companies for causing losses to consumer, Reuters explains.