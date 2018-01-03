Purported Galaxy S9+ prototype shows up in hands-on video

We may have to wait almost two months for Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S9, but we know pretty much everything there is to know about the handset already. A steady supply of Galaxy S9 rumors and leaks paint the same picture: The S9 will be a slightly upgraded S8, featuring almost the same “boring” design and improved hardware features.

With all that in mind, let’s check out what might be the first hands-on video of a Galaxy S9+ prototype. Don’t get too excited, however — even if it’s the real thing, we don’t get to explore any of the phone’s hidden software tricks.

We’ve already seen a round of Galaxy S9 renders based on leaked CAD schematics, so the following clip, posted initially on Weibo, won’t surprise anybody. We’re looking at a device that will make you think of the Galaxy S8 phones almost immediately. The Infinity Display dominates the front side of the phone, flanked by curved edges. The top and bottom bezels are still in place, and they’re about as big as you expect them to be.

But flip the phone, and you discover a dual-lens camera in a central position. Below the camera, there’s a fingerprint sensor that’s also placed in a central location. On the right side of the camera-and-sensor module, we have the heartbeat sensor and the camera flash. A headphone jack can also be seen on the bottom of the phone.

Finally, this appears to be a working Galaxy S9+ prototype, but the person who’s handling it doesn’t reveal any of the handset’s new software features. So we’ll have to wait for a more detailed leak to learn more: