10 best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in January

Sure, today represents the first day of the new year, but even more importantly for Netflix subscribers, it’s the first day of a new month. That means a few dozen new movies and shows arrived on the streaming service today, with plenty of others set to hit in the coming weeks. Below, we’ve gathered the ten most exciting additions.

January will be yet another huge month for the world’s most popular streaming service, with tons of licensed content flooding in and more than a few intriguing original shows. Some of those licensed movies include all three Godfather movies, all four Lethal Weapon movies, Apollo 13 and Pixar’s decently-reviewed Cars 3.

In terms of originals, the move of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee from Crackle to Netflix might be the biggest story, though Lovesick, Grace and Frankie and One Day at a Time are all returning for new seasons as well:

Apollo 13 (January 1st)

Lethal Weapon (January 1st)

Midnight in Paris (January 1st)

The Godfather Part II (January 1st)

The Shawshank Redemption (January 1st)

The Truman Show (January 1st)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (January 5th)

Dallas Buyers Club (January 16th)

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (January 19th)

Cars 3 (January 31st)

Now that you’ve seen the best, be sure to take a look at the rest — here’s the full list of everything that will be added to Netflix’s catalog this month. We also have the full list of everything being removed from Netflix in January, in case you want to watch those shows and movies before they expire.