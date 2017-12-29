Netflix managed to accomplish something truly impressive in 2017. Despite dramatically increased original content efforts from rivals like Amazon and Hulu, Netflix somehow managed to increase its lead over other companies in terms of quality. Perhaps it was motivated by the competition. Perhaps it was the billions upon billions of dollars the company spent this past year on originals. Or perhaps it was a combination of both factors. Whatever the case, Netflix absolutely crushed it in 2017… but there are still a few big premieres to enjoy before the year is over.

Three new Netflix originals debuted on Friday, including part 1 of the hotly anticipated second season of Bill Nye Saves the World. Then, this Sunday on New Year’s Eve, Netflix will release its third original stand up comedy special from Dave Chappelle. The comedian missed a great deal while on his 12-year break from TV, so he’ll undoubtedly have plenty to cover in his new Netflix special dubbed Equanimity.

The New Year then arrives on Monday, and Netflix has plenty of hotly anticipated original content set to premiere next month. Highlights include Kathy Bates’s return in the second season of Disjointed, a new season of Grace and Frankie, a ton of Spanish-language original content, and a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Below, you’ll find full list of Netflix originals coming this weekend and throughout January.

Available December 29th

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— La Mante: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— The Climb — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available December 31st

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 1st

Glacé: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Lovesick: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 5th

Before I Wake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Rotten — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 10th

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 12th

Disjointed: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Somebody Feed Phil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Tom Segura: Disgraceful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 16th

Katt Williams: Great America — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 17th

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 18th

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 19th

Drug Lords: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— Grace and Frankie: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— The Open House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



— Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 23rd

Todd Glass: Act Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 24th

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 26th

A Futile and Stupid Gesture — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Dirty Money — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Llama Llama: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— One Day at a Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 28th

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available January 30th

Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

— Retribution: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Also be sure to check out the full list of January 2018 premieres including content from other studios right here.