Snapchat copies Facebook’s ‘year in review’ feature for a change

Common consensus is that Snapchat serves as a free R&D team for Facebook to get ideas to copy into Instagram. The internet giant has a rather suspicious habit of copying Snapchat’s most popular features just months after they roll out, but for once, the tables are being turned.

Just as Facebook has a “Best of 2017” auto-created video, Snapchat now has a quick and easy way to create a compilation of your best 2017 memories.

Just tap on the Memories icon at the bottom of the main screen when you open the app (the icon you use to access saved Snaps). At the top of that screen, you should see a card that says “A Look Back at 2017.” Tap that, and Snapchat will take you on a quick slideshow through your best Snaps of 2017, as determined by the all-powerful algorithm.

Once you’ve looked through the Snaps that the app has decided on, you can tap on the “Look Back at 2017” card again to delete individual Snaps, and then save the whole thing to your Stories to share with everyone else.

The only hiccup is that if you don’t make a habit of saving your best Snaps as Memories, you won’t have any material to be making a slideshow with — Snapchat can only draw on things you’ve specifically saved, not general Snaps you send out, which are still automatically deleted after opening.