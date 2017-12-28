Apple apologizes for throttling older iPhone models, cuts $50 off battery replacement program

Amid a fury of lawsuits which allege that Apple has been purposefully slowing down older iPhone models in an effort to spur upgrades, the Cupertino-based company today published a letter explaining its rationale for throttling CPU performance on older devices. Apple also took the opportunity to apologize to customers for what it categorized as a “misunderstanding.”

“First and foremost,” Apple’s letter begins, “we have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”

After highlighting how batteries age and lose charge over time, Apple eventually offers up some solutions for customers angry about the situation. Specifically, Apple is reducing the cost of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement from $79 to $29. What’s more, Apple said that future iOS updates will provide users with more information as to the nature of CPU performance and battery preservation.

“At Apple, our customers’ trust means everything to us,” the letter concludes. “We will never stop working to earn and maintain it. We are able to do the work we love only because of your faith and support — and we will never forget that or take it for granted.”

The full text of Apple’s apology note can be read below: