Stunning MacBook Touch concept shows off the hybrid machine Apple will never make

Over the years, Apple executives have made their position on a hybrid iOS/Mac device incredibly clear, which is to say that they think it’s a horrible idea. While Apple has certainly researched the feasibility of developing such devices, even going so far as to file a few patents for a touchscreen iMac a few years ago, it ultimately decided against bringing such a product to market.

Speaking on the matter, Tim Cook a few years back said that hybrid devices run the risk of offering consumers a subpar user experience on all fronts. “Because what that would wind up doing, or what we’re worried would happen, is that neither experience would be as good as the customer wants,” Cook explained. “So we want to make the best tablet in the world and the best Mac in the world. And putting those two together would not achieve either. You’d begin to compromise in different ways.”

Last year, Phil Schiller echoed Cook’s remarks, noting that touchscreen-based Macs would hamper the user experience.

“We did spend a great deal of time looking at this a number of years ago and came to the conclusion that to make the best personal computer, you can’t try to turn MacOS into an iPhone,” Schiller explained. “Conversely, you can’t turn iOS into a Mac…. So each one is best at what they’re meant to be — and we take what makes sense to add from each, but without fundamentally changing them so they’re compromised.”

Apple’s position notwithstanding, that didn’t stop the folks over at Handy Abovergleich from putting together some jaw dropping concept photos which imagine what a MacBook Touch would look like.

“Our MacBook Touch is the first Apple laptop with two large displays,” the hypothetical product description reads. “In addition to the main display, we find below a second inconspicuous OLED screen , which, among other things, virtually displays the entire keyboard . 3D Touch for haptic key feedback is also integrated. The Apple Pencil for artistic possibilities and applications is also supported directly.

“Above the touch keyboard,” the description continues, “the user will find the improved TouchBar 2 and, for the first time, a touch dock. From anywhere you can start with just one tap his apps or switch between open apps back and forth.”

Handy Abovergleich’s expertly crafted MacBook Touch concept photos can be seen below.

Image Source: Handy Abovergleich

Image Source: Handy Abovergleich

Image Source: Handy Abovergleich