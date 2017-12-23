11 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

The new Star Wars has been out for a week, and it’s been making a killing at the box office. It’ll probably continue its run for at least one more week, and I wouldn’t expect any of the new movies opening this weekend to dethrone it. We’ve got the new Jumani movie, Pitch Perfect 3, and The Greatest Showman out in cinemas. On top of that, Netflix’s first big Will Smith movie, Bright, is available for streaming this week.

Chappaquiddick

Chappaquiddick is a movie based on the real story of Ted Kennedy. His life and career were ruined after a fatal car crash, and come April 6th you’re going to see the “untold story.” Here’s a first trailer for it:

Early Man

Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, and Eddie Redmayne are just some of the stars who’re lending their voices to the characters of Early Man. And it sure looks like we’re in for a rather hilarious animation — expect it in cinemas in mid-February.

Gringo

In Gringo, we’ve got a company looking to sell marijuana pills. But one of the execs has to go to Mexico with the recipe. Things go very wrong for this gringo. The movie launches on March 9th.

Little Bitches

This comedy launched on January 23rd, but I totally get you if you don’t want to see it in cinemas. It’s about a group of friends who want to open their college acceptance letters at the same time during the big end-of-year party. Okay, that premise sounds somewhat interesting:

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Oh. My. God. The sequel to Mamma Mia! is here, not that we needed one. Even so, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again launches on July 20th, and the cast is just as incredible. Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and many of the others are back for one more round.

Mortal Engines

Alright, so this looks like it’s going to be a brand new type of saga, and you’d better sit down for this one. So we’ve got cities on wheels that hunt other cities down so they can thrive. It’s like Pirates of the Caribbean meets Mad Max. Very strange. Intriguing also. It launches next year on December 14th.

Ocean’s 8

I just love the Ocean’s movies, so I can’t wait to see what the women in Ocean’s 8 will be up to. Well, I know what they’re trying to steal, as the first trailer for the movie, due June 8th, was just released.

Overboard

If you think Overboard is the old Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russel comedy, then you’re wrong. It’s the remake. Yes, it might be funny, we’ll just have to way for April 20th to decide.

Sicario 2: Soldado

You’ve got until June 29th to see the first Sicario movie, because that’s when the sequel launches. Let’s hope that Sicario 2: Soldado will be just as entertaining. Bencio del Toro and Josh Brolin are back, but Emily Blunt isn’t.

The Clapper

What’s a clapper? It’s a man who works as a clapper in television. He’s just a regular guy, but at some point he somehow becomes famous. Ed Helms plays the clapper, and he’s joined by an incredible cast. Even Adam Levine is in it. The movie opens on January 26th.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

It’s time for another Nutcracker movie. You know, because it’s Christmas. Well, we’re not going to see this one right now. We’re just going to check out the trailer for Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which launches on November 2nd.