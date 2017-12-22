OnePlus 6 rumored to have a feature that even the iPhone X couldn’t pull off

The OnePlus 5T saw record launch sales, OnePlus revealed a few weeks ago, although there were plenty of OnePlus 5 buyers unhappy that they purchased the wrong OnePlus flagship this year. The “T” model came out only a few months after the OnePlus 5, sporting a much better design, as well as a neat iPhone X-like trick.

The same thing might happen to OnePlus 5T buyers if the following rumor pans out. Apparently, the OnePlus 6 launch may be just around the corner, and the phone will sport both a better design and improved hardware.

The other day, we heard the OnePlus 6 will copy the iPhone X’s iconic Face ID feature, without also copying the notch. Now, a new report from GizmoChina claims that the OnePlus 6 will also have a fingerprint sensor under the display. A few days ago, Synaptics revealed that it is ready to provide smartphone makers such sensors, with Chinese maker Vivo set to debut the first phone with a fingerprint sensor beneath the screen.

If GizmoChina’s report is accurate, it’s likely Synaptics would provide the same part to OnePlus as well.

The report goes on to say that the OnePlus 6 could be unveiled in March, and launch in stores by the end of the month. That’s the part OnePlus 5T buyers might hate. But then again, if you keep postponing a smartphone purchase just because the next best thing is coming along soon, you’ll end up never buying anything.

That said, a March launch of a OnePlus flagship handset makes sense, if a second one comes along a few months later. That’s what Samsung does with its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines, and that’s something OnePlus could consider aping as it continues to make its mark on the Android market.

Finally, GizmoChina says the OnePlus 6 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chip. That’s hardly a surprise. Regardless of when the phone will actually launch, it’ll surely pack the best Qualcomm chip available.