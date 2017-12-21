The OnePlus 6 will copy the iPhone X’s most iconic feature

The OnePlus 5 came under fire for copycat design earlier this year, as many people observed the iPhone 7 Plus -inspired lines, particularly on the back. OnePlus tried to explained that it toyed with various design prototypes, but ultimately had to go with the one that looked like an iPhone because it was the most convenient choice.

The OnePlus 5T rolled out with an all-screen design that looks nothing like an iPhone X, but that doesn’t mean next year’s OnePlus flagship won’t copy Apple’s latest and greatest feature.

It may be too early for detailed OnePlus 6 rumors, but a “reliable tipster” told Android Marvel the OnePlus 6 will have the same advanced facial recognition system as the iPhone X.

Apparently, the OnePlus 6 will have a camera hardware setup similar to the iPhone X, complete with a 3D camera module that will use infrared light to measure depth. However, the OnePlus 6 will not have an iPhone X-like notch. Instead, the handset is expected to have a full top bezel where the extra sensors should be found.

OnePlus introduced its own facial recognition system with the OnePlus 5T. Face Unlock is a lot faster than Face ID, but it’s a lot less secure. OnePlus acknowledged as much, as the face recognition system it developed isn’t safe for mobile payments. It’s just a convenient way of unlocking the phone, one that can be hacked, although OnePlus did say it’s taking various measures to prevent any issues.

The OnePlus 6 shouldn’t hit stores until next summer, which means there’s plenty of time to see more rumors about the next “Never Settle” phone. But, regardless of whether OnePlus makes the move to 3D facial recognition tech or not, industry experts already expect plenty of Android device maker to copy Apple’s Face ID.