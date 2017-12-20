T-Mobile brought back its best iPhone X and iPhone 8 deals for four days only

Late Christmas shoppers should be thrilled to hear that T-Mobile is bringing back a couple of hot iPhone deals right in time for the holidays. So if the iPhone is still on your shopping list, you’d better check out T-Mobile’s renewed iPhone promos, which are going to be valid for a few days only. The good news is that the iPhone X is included in these offers.

The promos kick off on Thursday, December 21st in stores and online, and are valid nationwide through Sunday, December 24th.

T-Mobile is ready to sell the iPhone X for $300 less than its sticker price, if you’re willing to trade in a qualifying iPhone and buy the iPhone X on an Equipment Installment Plan.

Obviously, this deal isn’t that great if you plan on selling your existing smartphone yourself or keeping it in the family. But if you want to avoid the hassle of reselling your current iPhone and you like T-Mobile as your carrier, then you should definitely check out this iPhone X deal.

The iPhone X isn’t the only iPhone you can buy at a discount, however, and T-Mobile also has a promotion that covers the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus. It’s a buy one get one (BOGO) deal, which means you get two iPhones for the price of one. Both phones will have to be activated on T-Mobile and you’ll have to pay for two lines, but that’s how BOGO deals work. Sadly, the iPhone X isn’t included in T-Mobile’s BOGO iPhone sale.

The iPhone may be the hottest possible gift this Christmas, especially the iPhone X, but T-Mobile has other smartphone and gadgets deals available for Christmas as well. Hit this link to check them out.